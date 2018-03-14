25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape

Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Can we finally go ahead and dub long bob haircuts one of the decade's biggest beauty trend? Commonly nicknamed "the lob" (bob + lob), the length falls somewhere in-between your chin and your collarbone. "The lob makes all hair look thick and healthy," explains Kérastase Celebrity Hairstylist, Matt Fugate."Also, the strong lines draw attention to bone structure and help frame the face."

He says because the length is maintained around the face, it creates a silhouette that flatters most if not all face shapes. And that length makes for a versatile range in styling options. Kim K.W. seems to prefer the cut flat-ironed and smooth, while Selena Gomez's textured lob surely inspired hundreds of chops. Celebrity Hairstylist Laura Polko says she prefers it styled straight, "half up, half down with a scünci scrunchie for 90s vibes," or with volume at the crown. The options are basically endless. 

Keep scrolling for 25 (yes, 25) examples of why it's one of the most talked-about hairstyles of our time.

1 of 25 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

Let's call Hailey Baldwin's cut a long lob, shall we? The extra length allows for a variation of styling options, like this perky and voluminous half-up ponytail. 

2 of 25 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie has a blunt long bob, rather than lots of cascading layers. 

3 of 25 J. Merritt/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum's lob features subtle angles that frame her face. 

4 of 25 John Shearer/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's haircut is proof that a simple parting choice can transform your entire look. Try styling your long bob with a super straight center part.

5 of 25 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Lauren Conrad

By far the shortest haircut we've ever seen on Lauren Conrad, this chop fit her lifestyle and draws attention to her features.

6 of 25 Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone's layers are so delicately cut, you'll barely notice they're there. She gave the popular cut her own spin by parting it in a deep side part, mimicking what a set of side-swept bangs would look like.

7 of 25 Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Pair your lob with this year's other buzzy beauty trend—curtain bangs. 

8 of 25 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Use a curling wand or a curling iron to create bends in your lob, similar to Selena Gomez's look. 

9 of 25 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown arrived at a lob after growing out her buzz cut, so it features lots of layers, which give it movement and lots of texture. 

10 of 25 Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Long layers will give your lob fullness and a look of density. Your example? Bella Hadid's blowout.

11 of 25 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Mila Kunis

When attempting to create a look similar to Mila Kunis, you'll need to carefully coat your strands with a heat protectant, so the sleek finish you're going for with a flat iron doesn't end up resulting in damage.

12 of 25 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

One of the most flattering hairstyles for the lob haircut is a full set of beachy waves. Use Kerry Washington as your inspiration. 

13 of 25 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Another bonus of the lob, as demoed by Olivia Palermo? It brings attention to highlights placed around the tips of your strands. 

14 of 25 Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ciara

Ciara's front section of hair is perfectly waved to frame her face. We love how she left the ends textured and piece-y for an effortless vibe.

15 of 25 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Add volume to your angled lob with a minimal bouffant at the crown of your head.

16 of 25 Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams's side-parted lob is one of the trendiest haircuts on Hollywood red carpets right now.

17 of 25 JB Lacroix/Getty Images

January Jones

Long bobs with bangs instantly make a statement. January Jones wears the look without flaw.

18 of 25 Getty Images

Viola Davis

Viola Davis's collarbone-grazing cut draws attention to her caramel highlights.

19 of 25 Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Another Olivia with a perfect lob! Olivia Munn's always features plenty of waves and volume.

20 of 25 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

When Kim Kardashian wears a lob, she prefers it with a center part, zero fly-aways, and with a blunt cut.

21 of 25 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

If there is a way to style a lob, Olivia Culpo has tried the look. However, she always returns to this loose waved signature.

22 of 25 David Livingston/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Before Nina Dobrev debuted her bob and bangs, she was rocking a super straight lob with an extreme side part.

23 of 25 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson's side part creates a lift at her roots, creating ample volume.

24 of 25 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian regularly returns to this perfectly messy long bob.

25 of 25 Vera Anderson/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Simply pinning back two strands of hair like Emily Blunt gives the lob a romantic feel.

