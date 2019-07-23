We’re Calling It: This Will Be the Most Popular Haircut of Fall 2019

Image zoom Getty Images

That first cool, mid-August, evening breeze is a reality check for anyone who's in denial that summer is almost over. Taking that last summer Friday, going to the beach, or finally checking out your neighborhood farmer's market are a few ways to make the most out of the last few weeks of warm weather, but calling the salon and making an appointment is another way to lift your spirits — and help you get in the mindset for fall.

In terms of hair, if 2019 has taught us anything, it's that just going for it and chopping your hair into a bob is always worth going short. From blunt, to textured, to asymmetrical, to blunt with bangs, so many versions of the cut have all had moments this year. The bob owes its popularity to the fact that the length works on a number of face shapes and hair types.

If Celine Dion and Reese Witherspoon's recent haircuts are any indication, the bob isn't going anywhere for fall 2019, but it is getting an update. This season, the long bob is going to be everywhere, and it's just as versatile of a cut as the original.

A natural progression from the bob, the long bob has little to no layers, hits just above the shoulders, and leaves you with enough length that you can still pull your hair back into a low ponytail or bun.

Celebrity hairstylist Alex Brown says it's also the perfect cut for anyone going short for the first time, or needing to let go of long, damaged hair. "If you’re feeling the need to cut off those dry summer ends and want something fresh and current, this is the perfect length," she explains.

While there's a ton of styling possibilities, beachy waves or sleek and straight are two of the most popular ways to wear the long bob. Brown recommends using a Dyson Hair Dryer and a boar bristle brush, like a cult-favorite Mason Pearson one, to dry it sleek and straight. For a bit more movement and texture, she likes to add a slight flat iron wave while keeping the ends straight for an effortless bed head vibe.

Before you go and make that pre-fall salon appointment, keep scrolling to see our favorite celebrity takes on the long bob trend.

1. Kim Kardashian

Kardashian channeled the '90s by flipping under the ends of her long bob.

2. Hailey Baldwin

The model demonstrates that you can wear your hair up with this short cut. She pulled the top half of her hair into a high ponytail that sat on the crown of her head.

3. Dua Lipa

There are no rules when it comes to styling a long bob. The singer faked an asymmetrical cut by tucking one side of her hair behind her ear.

4. Celine Dion

So, just how versatile is the long bob? Let Celine Dion show you the ways. Within 24 hours of debuting her short length at Paris Couture Fashion Week, the singer styled it in loose, textured waves, and wore it sleek and straight as seen above.

5. Taraji. P Henson

The actress gave her long bob more volume by parting it off to the side and styling it in beachy waves.

6. Reese Witherspoon

Once the summer humidity finally lifts, you won't have to stress that your shoulder-skimming bouncy curls like Witherspoon's will fall flat.

7. Emily Ratajkowski

If you want to level-up your already-cool long bob, try an asymmetrical cut that's a bit shorter in the back and longer in front.