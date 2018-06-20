The Best Long Angled Bob Haircuts to Try This Year

The angled haircut has come a long way since Victoria Beckham convinced everyone to chop their hair into an extreme asymmetrical bob in 2007. More than 10 years later, the iconic shape has received a make-under. The variation in length (shorter in the back, longer in the front) is enhancing the most popular haircut of the decade—the lob.

Look at the many lobs, or long bobs, in Hollywood, and you'll notice a subtle, almost invisible variation of length that has been said to accentuate the cheekbones. It doesn't just have to be styled straight and sleek, either. Celebrities are playing up the gradation of the long, angled bob with loose waves and side parts. Keep scrolling for a few of our favorite inspiration images to bring to the salon.

