The Best Long Angled Bob Haircuts to Try This Year

Jun 20, 2018

The angled haircut has come a long way since Victoria Beckham convinced everyone to chop their hair into an extreme asymmetrical bob in 2007. More than 10 years later, the iconic shape has received a make-under. The variation in length (shorter in the back, longer in the front) is enhancing the most popular haircut of the decade—the lob.

Look at the many lobs, or long bobs, in Hollywood, and you'll notice a subtle, almost invisible variation of length that has been said to accentuate the cheekbones. It doesn't just have to be styled straight and sleek, either. Celebrities are playing up the gradation of the long, angled bob with loose waves and side parts. Keep scrolling for a few of our favorite inspiration images to bring to the salon. 

1 of 8 Getty Images

Mila Kunis

When styled straight and sleek, this haircut shows off Mila Kunis's caramel ribbon highlights. 

2 of 8 Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's blonde tips draw your attention to her incredibly subtle, angled lob. If you're hesitant to test the trend, this image is for you. 

3 of 8 Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie has one of the more famous angled lobs in Hollywood. Paired with a side part and a finger wave, it gives off a retro feel. 

4 of 8 Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

For a mod take on the angled lob, pair your haircut with blunt bangs like Nina Dobrev.

5 of 8 Getty Images

Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan's hair falls between the bob and lob genres, but as it grows, she can keep the angled shape. 

6 of 8 Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Your angled lob doesn't have to be all the same length. Channel Taraji P. Henson with choppier layers. 

7 of 8 Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Then again, if you do want to try the most iconic take on the haircut shape, bring in this picture of Kim Kardashian. Just know you might have to invest in a heat protectant spray and a flat iron if you don't already have very straight hair. 

8 of 8 Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Styled with loose, undone waves, this haircut feels soft and romantic. 

