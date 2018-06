Transitioning from a short look to a long haircut? Grow out your cut gracefully with our tips and tricks, and click through the top easy hairstyles for long hair—from straight styles to simple updos. Learn how to work your layers with a month’s worth of styling ideas and style your long length haircut with tips and tricks from the pros.

Transitioning from a short look to a long haircut? Grow out your cut gracefully with our tips and tricks, and click through the top easy hairstyles for long hair—from straight styles to simple updos. Learn how to work your layers with a month’s worth of styling ideas and style your long length haircut with tips and tricks from the pros.