Beauty Hair Living Proof's New Bond Repair Treatment Works Wonders on Damaged Hair You'd never be able to tell I heat-style my hair daily. By Erin Lukas Published on July 25, 2022 If your hair has ever touched bleach or any type of hot tool, you're probably familiar with bond repair treatments. The wildly popular haircare products have been touted as the closest thing to magic for reversing damage like breakage and dryness. Once only available as add-on treatments at salons, there are now a slew of at-home products to choose from, each one with a dedicated, loyal fan base that will defend their favorite brand on TikTok and Instagram at all costs. As someone who is guilty of coloring their hair every three months, blow-drying it a couple times a week, and using a flat iron almost every single day, I'm well versed in the world of bond repair products, and have strong opinions on which brand is best. However, Living Proof has (finally) entered the bond-building chat with its new Triple Bond Complex Hair Strengthener, and the impressive results are why it's usurped my previous go-to treatment for reviving my dry, straggly ends. Read on for my honest experience with Living Proof's Triple Bond Complex treatment, which I had the opportunity to test ahead of its launch. How to Get Salon-Perfect Hair Without Going to the Salon What Are Bond Repair Products? Bond repair products work to reinforce damaged hair cuticles that have been opened during chemical treatments or heat styling, leading to the break down of protein in the hair. Each product is formulated with its own bond-building technology that works to reinforce and seal the hair cuticle to rebuild the damaged protein chains in the hair. Over time, dry, dull, brittle hair will get stronger, but hair will be shinier and softer after a single use. All hair types and textures can used bond repair treatments, and they're not just for chemically-treated hair. Those with virgin hair who regularly use hot tools can benefit from incorporating a weekly bond repair treatment into their haircare routine. Benefits of Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Living Proof's patent-pending technology constructs a 3D network within each strand of hair to build new bonds in order to strengthen and repair it from the inside out. The formula builds all three types of bonds (hydrogen, ionic, and covalent) for instant and long-term results. Hair feels softer, smoother, and looks shinier after use. Split ends are also less visible.Offers heat protection up to 450°F.The formula is cruelty-free, safe for color- and chemically-treated hair, and free of sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and parabens. Ivy Ji, Director of Research and Measurement at Living Proof, says Triple Bond Complex stands out among the other bond repair products on the market because it addresses all three types of bonds in the hair and works for all hair types and levels of damage — not just severely compromised strands. "Current technologies on the market tend to only address one or two types of bonds found in hair with varying effectiveness, leading to results that aren't necessarily on par with healthy, undamaged hair," Ji says. "This weekly leave-in treatment uses a breakthrough, patent-pending technology designed to create and repair all three types of bonds in the hair and construct a 3D network within strands, which improves their core strength and delivers both immediate repair and lasting protection against future damage — for hair that looks and feels like new." Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Courtesy $45; sephora.com How to Use Living Proof Triple Bond Complex The best part about this bond repair treatment is that it doesn't need to be rinsed out. Once a week, after washing and conditioning your hair in the shower, simply apply one to two pumps of Triple Bond Complex to your mid-lengths and ends. Run the remaining residue on your hands through your roots. Jenna Perry, Living Proof Celebrity Colorist, likes to use Triple Bond Complex after performing color treatments on clients. "I also recommend they use it regularly to maintain stronger, healthy hair," she says. "Plus, it helps keep their fresh color shiny and vibrant." Triple Bond Complex requires heat to be activated, and the brand recommends letting it marinate in your hair for 10 minutes before blow-drying it. However, you can customize how you use it to suit your personal styling preferences — even if you're a fan of air-drying your hair. "Personally, I love to air-dry my hair because I love my natural wave," Perry shares. "I apply the formula, let my hair air-dry, and blast it with about a minute of heat the next morning to make sure I'm activating the long-lasting benefits." VIDEO: How to Speed Up the Air-Drying Process My Experience Using Living Proof Triple Bond Complex I was invited by Living Proof to Perry's new Soho salon in New York City to experience how Triple Bond Complex works when paired with a color treatment. Perry freshened up my fading cool-toned dark chocolate brunette shade, then applied the treatment after shampooing and conditioning my hair. Once my hair was dry, I could immediately see (and feel) the difference. My color was glossy, and my thick, slightly course hair was so much softer and smoother. In fact, I was able to go a whole week without washing my hair again because it stayed clean and frizz-free – an impressive feat in the summer humidity. When I used Triple Bond Complex at home, I experienced the same results. What I loved most is that it's super easy to use and doesn't tack on extra time my haircare routine. I essentially just swapped my post-wash leave-in conditioner for the treatment. Because my hair is extremely dense, I typically let it air-dry for about an hour before going in with my Dyson blow dryer or else I'd be spending 20 minutes blow-drying my hair. So, taking a cue from Perry, I let the treatment sit in my hair before taking heat to it, and still got the same frizz-free finish as I did at the salon. The size of the bottle is also convenient. When I travel, I typically take a bond repair treatment with me to minimize the impact hard water in different cities has on my hair color and health. So, Triple Bond Complex is tiny enough to fit in my toiletry bag and get through TSA. The Final Takeaway As someone who has tried all of the heavy-hitting bond-building treatments, I'm seriously impressed with Living Proof's Triple Bond Complex and can see myself continuing to include it in my haircare routine. Some of the other bond repair treatments I've used are like band aids: they coat strands so hair feels healthier, but the results get washed away every time I shampoo it. This product leaves my hair soft, smooth, and shiny without any buildup or residue, and it's ridiculously quick and easy to use. A win-win in my book.