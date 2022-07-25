Living Proof's New Bond Repair Treatment Works Wonders on Damaged Hair

If your hair has ever touched bleach or any type of hot tool, you're probably familiar with bond repair treatments. The wildly popular haircare products have been touted as the closest thing to magic for reversing damage like breakage and dryness.

Once only available as add-on treatments at salons, there are now a slew of at-home products to choose from, each one with a dedicated, loyal fan base that will defend their favorite brand on TikTok and Instagram at all costs.

As someone who is guilty of coloring their hair every three months, blow-drying it a couple times a week, and using a flat iron almost every single day, I'm well versed in the world of bond repair products, and have strong opinions on which brand is best. However, Living Proof has (finally) entered the bond-building chat with its new Triple Bond Complex Hair Strengthener, and the impressive results are why it's usurped my previous go-to treatment for reviving my dry, straggly ends.

Read on for my honest experience with Living Proof's Triple Bond Complex treatment, which I had the opportunity to test ahead of its launch.

What Are Bond Repair Products?

Bond repair products work to reinforce damaged hair cuticles that have been opened during chemical treatments or heat styling, leading to the break down of protein in the hair.

Each product is formulated with its own bond-building technology that works to reinforce and seal the hair cuticle to rebuild the damaged protein chains in the hair. Over time, dry, dull, brittle hair will get stronger, but hair will be shinier and softer after a single use.

All hair types and textures can used bond repair treatments, and they're not just for chemically-treated hair. Those with virgin hair who regularly use hot tools can benefit from incorporating a weekly bond repair treatment into their haircare routine.

Benefits of Living Proof Triple Bond Complex

Living Proof's patent-pending technology constructs a 3D network within each strand of hair to build new bonds in order to strengthen and repair it from the inside out.

The formula builds all three types of bonds (hydrogen, ionic, and covalent) for instant and long-term results.

Hair feels softer, smoother, and looks shinier after use. Split ends are also less visible.

Offers heat protection up to 450°F.

The formula is cruelty-free, safe for color- and chemically-treated hair, and free of sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and parabens.

Ivy Ji, Director of Research and Measurement at Living Proof, says Triple Bond Complex stands out among the other bond repair products on the market because it addresses all three types of bonds in the hair and works for all hair types and levels of damage — not just severely compromised strands.

"Current technologies on the market tend to only address one or two types of bonds found in hair with varying effectiveness, leading to results that aren't necessarily on par with healthy, undamaged hair," Ji says. "This weekly leave-in treatment uses a breakthrough, patent-pending technology designed to create and repair all three types of bonds in the hair and construct a 3D network within strands, which improves their core strength and delivers both immediate repair and lasting protection against future damage — for hair that looks and feels like new."