This Spray Finally Solved My Summer-Frizz Struggle

For years, I would stop doing my hair when summer hit. Since there was no stopping humidity-induced frizz from ruining my loose beach waves, I would neatly wrap it in a tight bun at the nape of my neck every single day. What I've always needed (but couldn't find) was a quick touch-up product to tame flyaways. After years of dealing with meh summer hair, Living Proof came to my rescue with the hairstyling innovation of my dreams.

The No Frizz Instant De-Frizzer ($15; sephora.com) lives up to the bold claim in its name. It's a dry-conditioning spray that's meant to tame flyaways and frizz. You don't need to dampen your hair to make it work, and it doesn't require hot tools, either.

Whenever you see frizz that needs to be eradicated, all you do is hold the aerosol can six to ten inches away from your head and spray in a sweeping motion. After spraying, you gently run your hands over the surface of your hair. Frizz and flyaways are instantly smoothed and your once-sleek hairstyle is back within seconds.

I like to use the product to spot treat. I apply two to three spritzes of the formula to my hands and then run them gently over the surface of my hair. It has the exact same effect, but it's a more precise approach.

So how exactly does it get rid of stubborn frizz? It uses oils that are found naturally in your hair, as well as the brand's patented hair molecule, to seal the hair cuticle, lightly moisturize, and add shine. It's also invisible, so you're not left dealing with the white chalky residue that dry shampoos commonly leave behind. It can be used on all hair types, and it isn't too heavy for anyone with fine hair.

It comes in a full-size, but I'm a fan of the 2.8 oz. mini version that makes the TSA cut and also easily fits in my summer tote.