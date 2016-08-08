This Volumizer Is Basically a Blowout in a Can

Chalk it up to the summer climate, but our hair seems to have developed a serious fear of heights. Even after our best attempts to pump up the volume, our handiwork falls flat immediately after walking outside, and forget adding texturizer—in peak humidity, some formulas can get pretty sticky. Just when we were ready to give up hope and make the top knot our everyday look, Living Proof's Full Dry Volume Blast crosses our desk, and it is everything. Infused with the brand's patented expandable texture aero-spheres (ETAs, if you will) the lightweight mist instantly plumps up limp strands on contact, but still allows you to run your fingers through your lengths as if minimal product was used.

RELATED: Here's How to Deal If You Applied Too Much Dry Shampoo

To create the formula, Living Proof heats up the individual spheres before mixing them into the rest of the ingredients, so once you spray the volumizer onto your hair, the molecules plump up to a much larger size, giving you the appearance of a salon-fresh blowout in roughly five seconds. You'll want to give the can a few extra shakes before applying—the molecules used are bigger than those in other volumizing sprays, so this helps to better mix the formula. The product is more of a texturizer than a dry shampoo hybrid since it doesn't absorb oil, but it layers with one just as well, and still helped to stretch the life of our style when we took it on a test run three days post-blowout. Pick up a bottle right now for $29 at sephora.com.