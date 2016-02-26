Liam Payne and His One Direction Bandmates Keep Changing Their Hairstyles

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 26, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

After a couple breaks up, it's generally accepted that at least one member of the former party will probably pull a dramatic makeover on their hair—here's looking at you, Joe Jonas, Gwen Stefani, and Khloe Kardashian. Apparently, the rules of a breakover apply when a band goes on hiatus, according to the members of the boyband formerly known as One Direction. This week, Liam Payne attended the Brit Awards with a brand new buzz cut, which he actually got a few weeks back, but the move marks his look's first red carpet appearance. No surprise here, it looks just as fine as it did in the original Instagram post. As somewhat of a #FBF to before the band's sabbatical, scroll down to see how each member shed their signature boyband image.

1 of 4 Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zayn Malik

Ever since pulling a Ginger Spice on us almost a year ago, Zayn Malik ditched his boyband coiff for a buzz cut, and rocked just about every color of the rainbow during its growing-out phase.

2 of 4 Getty Images (2)

Harry Styles

Get your grow on, Harry! In recent months, Styles has allowed his layers to reach Taylor Hanson-like lengths.

3 of 4 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Louis Tomlinson

Tomlinson swapped his tousled layers for a polished undercut.

4 of 4 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; AKM-GSI

Niall Horan

Though it ended up being somewhat of a false alarm, Horan sent Directioners everywhere into a frenzy when it appeared that he had dyed his hair brown.

