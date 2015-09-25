Girls on Instagram Are Rocking Undercuts with an Unexpected Twist

Want a haircut that's guaranteed to make you look like a total Badass? Yes, I'm talking about badass with a capital B. If that's the look you want to achieve, definitely go for an undercut. While they've been around for a while now, some are starting to get even more creative by getting INSANELY awesome (and in some cases, intricate) designs shaved into their heads. It's a great way to look equal parts edgy and artsy, and you can always cover them up if you want to go for a more conservative look. When it comes to growing it out…well, that may be a whole other issue, but look how fun they are!

While I may not be hair-brave enough to take a pair of clippers to the back of my head anytime soon, check out these Instagrammers who've taken the style to a whole new level of cool.

Another undercut #undercut #terebeautysalon #barber #shave #undercutnation #undercutdesign

A photo posted by Tere Beauty Salon (@terebeautysalon) on

A photo posted by Heather, 22 (@kittysmadd) on

Just a lil undercut freshen up and a messy bun. 💁🏽 @jasminemurphyhair

A photo posted by JAMIE GENEVIEVE (@jamiegenevieve) on

🔽

A photo posted by m i a m o o r e (@miamoore_) on

