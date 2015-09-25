Girls on Instagram Are Rocking Undercuts with an Unexpected Twist

Want a haircut that's guaranteed to make you look like a total Badass? Yes, I'm talking about badass with a capital B. If that's the look you want to achieve, definitely go for an undercut. While they've been around for a while now, some are starting to get even more creative by getting INSANELY awesome (and in some cases, intricate) designs shaved into their heads. It's a great way to look equal parts edgy and artsy, and you can always cover them up if you want to go for a more conservative look. When it comes to growing it out…well, that may be a whole other issue, but look how fun they are!

While I may not be hair-brave enough to take a pair of clippers to the back of my head anytime soon, check out these Instagrammers who've taken the style to a whole new level of cool.

Another undercut #undercut #terebeautysalon #barber #shave #undercutnation #undercutdesign A photo posted by Tere Beauty Salon (@terebeautysalon) on Sep 24, 2015 at 9:17pm PDT

Love @steezcuts talent! Follow him for a hair cut!! #Steezcuts #Steez #Alhambra #barber #bestbarber #undercut #undercutdesign #art #hairart A photo posted by E S M E R A L D A (@ezzme_) on Sep 20, 2015 at 11:44am PDT

Got my design redone🌸 design by @chakaelbarbero at @arts_barbershopcovina #napeundercut #undercut #undercutdesign #mandala #lotusflower #TheLotusCut A photo posted by Kendall Coyer🌸 (@kendallcoyer) on Aug 26, 2015 at 12:28pm PDT

A photo posted by Heather, 22 (@kittysmadd) on Sep 6, 2015 at 12:15pm PDT

Just a lil undercut freshen up and a messy bun. 💁🏽 @jasminemurphyhair A photo posted by JAMIE GENEVIEVE (@jamiegenevieve) on Sep 11, 2015 at 1:03pm PDT