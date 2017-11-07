11 Pretty Lauren Conrad Hairstyles Anyone Can Master at Home

If Lauren Conrad has ever had a bad hair day, it’s never been documented. We’ve envied her thick, shiny, highlighted strands since the day we got the lowdown on a little California town named Laguna Beach, and obviously way before the Speidi drama. But her perfectly messy blonde waves and voluminous ballerina buns shouldn’t come of a surprise—the celebrity is something of a beauty guru herself, in addition to curating the prettiest Instagram feed in existence. Back in 2012, she published Lauren Conrad Beauty, a guide to mastering not only her signature cat-eyes and braids, but developing your very own routine.

The best part about Lauren Conrad’s hairstyles, though? While they’re incredibly chic, they’re also relatively simple to recreate without a celebrity glam squad at your disposal—because let’s face it, not many of us do. Here, we rounded up a few that you can totally master at home, with the help of a blow-dryer, a curling iron, some bobby pins, and maybe a three-strand braid.

VIDEO: Beauty Talk with Lauren Conrad