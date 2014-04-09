Expert's Top 10: Colorist Kyle White's Favorite Products for Vibrant Summer Hair

While the harsh elements of summer (think: chlorine, saltwater, and long days in the sun), will take its toll on any hair type, color-treated strands are especially susceptible. To keep an expensive dye-job from fading, or worse, turning brassy before the temperatures rise, we enlisted the help of Oscar Blandi's lead colorist Kyle White (who’s worked on the tresses of Mariah Carey, Kate Winslet, and Jessica Alba) for 10 ways to resist damage and maintain vibrant, healthy hair color, whether you’re heading to the beach or hanging poolside. He stresses, for example, the importance of defending against UV rays. "I like PhytoPlage ($22; skinstore.com), which is an oil that contains a UV blocker of 30," he tells us. "It also fills the cuticle so it won't absorb chlorine and salt water."

