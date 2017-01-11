The Secret to Lauren Conrad's Perfect Hair Is Coming to a Target Aisle Near You

Jan 11, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Consider Lauren Conrad's many versatile styles to be those that have launched a thousand additions to your Pinterest board and a thousand more DIY attempts in their wake. From her perfect, choppy lob, to those bedhead waves, the mane woman behind every covetable look is Conrad's longtime stylist Kristin Ess, and with the upcoming launch of the pro's product line at Target, achieving said looks just got a lot easier. Ess—who also works with Halle Berry and Lucy Hale, NBD—is including her new Zip-Up hair strengthening complex in each of her 15 products, which uses Kerabead microcapsules, chia seed, and marine algae among many other ingredients designed to help repair damage from the inside, and protect your strands against further stress. Get a sneak peek at the lineup below, and find the Kristin Ess collection online at target.com starting January 15, and in-store starting January 22nd.

Kristin Ess Instant Lift and Hydrating Collection

Instant Lift Volumizing Mousse, Instant Lift Thickening Spray, $14 each.

Hydrating Curl Defining Creme, $10.

Kristin Ess Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, Cleansing Conditioner, and Reconstructive Mask

The One Signature Shampoo, The One Signature Conditioner, $10 each.

Frizz Management Cleansing Conditioner, $14.

Strand Strengthening Reconstructive Mask, $14.

Kristin Ess Styling Products

Refine Signature Finishing Spray, Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray, Dry Finish Working Texture Spray, and Style Reviving Dry Shampoo, $14 each.

Working Texture Loose Styling Powder, $10.

Depth Defining Water-Based Pomade, $10.

Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Products

Weightless Shine Leave-In Conditioner, $10.

Weightless Shine Working Serum, $10.

