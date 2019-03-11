Kristen Bell’s Blunt Bob Will Convince You to Chop Off Your Hair

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Perhaps she was influenced by her Hollywood peers chopping off all their hair. Or maybe, a small trim turned into a spur-of-the-moment decision to go short (hell, it's happened to all of us before). Either way, Kristen Bell is the latest celebrity to get a blunt bob.

Bell posted a pic of her dramatic hair change on Instagram, alongside the caption, "Your mom got a hair cut and she is FEELING IT." The sleek and slightly angled haircut was created by celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho, who was also responsible for Emilia Clarke's recent blunt bob at the 2019 Oscars.

Bell's hair change further confirms what the world already knew, to be honest: The bob is arguably the most popular haircut of 2019. It held a huge presence at the 2019 Oscars, seen on celebrities like Emilia, Charlize Theron, Irina Shayk, and many more stars.

VIDEO: Mila Kunis’s Haircut Is the Lob of the Future

It's also proving to be one of the more versatile haircuts out there. Add the addition of an asymmetrical angle or a set of wispy or blunt bangs, and you can leave the salon with a completely different look, all while keeping the same length. On top of all that, it looks great with any hair texture and on any face shape.

Before getting yourself your own Bell bob, scroll through this gallery for inspiration.