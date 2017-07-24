Khloe Kardashian Isn't a Blonde Anymore

Over the past few years, Khloe Kardashian has been steadily getting blonder and blonder. Starting with the tips, her golden ombré highlights kept climbing higher until all but her root area was covered.

As of yesterday, the star has taken a turn back to the dark side—namely, toward bronde.

No, that isn't a typo. Bronde is an actual color of the hair spectrum, and stars like Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez are already on board. It's a hybrid hue, lying somewhere between rich brunette and sunny blonde. The shade flatters pretty much every complexion, as you can tailor the balance according to your specific undertones. Kardashian's shade, which was the work of hair colorist Tracey Cunningham, appears to err more toward the chocolate end of the color wheel, which plays up the golden hints in her skin.

