Kerry Washington and Tessa Thompson Are Wearing Identical Protective Styles 

With the official start of winter only a week away, most Black girls are on the hunt for a new protective style to mask their hair from the colder season's harsh weather. But if you need a little inspiration before you make an appointment with your braider, look no further than Kerry Washington and Tessa Thompson.

The actresses both debuted identical twists in recent weeks, with Washington first posting a photo of the style created by hairstylist Kim Kimble on Dec. 3 via her Instagram page. As for Thompson, her stylist Lacy Redway shared a pic of the star whipping her braided hair back and forth à la Willow Smith a little over a week later.

While this may have been the first time we've seen the stars wearing identical looks, it's definitely not the only moment they've worn long protective styles.

Back in September 2018, Washington wore a long, braided version of the look to the cast photo call of American Son on Broadway. And who can forget Thompson's ultra-sleek, hip-grazing braids that she sported at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards?

We're still not sure if the pair planned the twinning moment, but either way, we're here for them giving us double the inspiration in the future.