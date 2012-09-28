Keratin 101
Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic, Courtesy
What is a keratin treatment?
Time Inc Digital Studio
How do I know if it is right for me?
Michael Dunlea/startraksphoto.com, Jason Kempin/WireImage for Life & Style, Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images
Every product seems to have keratin in it. What does it really mean?
Courtesy
Is it safe for color-treated hair?
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, NPG.com, Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic
What kind of products should I use after getting the treatment?
Courtesy
Are there any at-home alternatives I can try in my spare time?
Courtesy
I already have straight hair, but want to try a treatment that creates the same high-shine results.
Courtesy
What happens if I use a product with sulfates on my treated hair?
Courtesy
1 of 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
3 of 9 Michael Dunlea/startraksphoto.com, Jason Kempin/WireImage for Life & Style, Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images
How do I know if it is right for me?
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 of 9 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, NPG.com, Michael N. Todaro/FilmMagic
Is it safe for color-treated hair?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy
I already have straight hair, but want to try a treatment that creates the same high-shine results.
Advertisement