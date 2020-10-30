This Multipurpose Cleanser Gives Me Bouncy, Shampoo Commercial Hair After Every Wash
It does a little bit of everything.
I wear the same pair of leggings four times a week and spend most days working from home with a pimple patch on my face. But, regardless, my hair still looks great, all thanks to Kérastase Chronologiste Bain Régénérant Shampoo.
The brand calls this formula "anti-aging," but I like to think of it as a shortcut to bouncy, shiny, shampoo commercial-worthy hair. It has a trio of ingredients that hydrate, repair, and protect the scalp and hair fiber, such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and abyssine (a protective molecule that survives under extreme conditions) from the sea.
I don't have to put in much effort when I wash my hair with this shampoo every two or three days. I simply rough dry it with a blow dryer and my hands, using a round brush on my roots. Then, I go to bed. In the morning, I always wake up with shiny, silky, voluminous hair. And I can run my brush through my strands without any snags or tangles.
While I have a handful of shampoos in my shower for very specific hair situations, like color protection, clarifying, and dryness, this Kérastase cleanser has become my go-to everyday shampoo, because it does a little bit of everything.
To buy: $38; kerastase-usa.com.
The only caveat is that this bottle of shampoo will set you back $38.
So yes, it's a little more pricey than other options, but the results and the scent make it worth the splurge. The Chronologiste Bain Régénérant Shampoo's fragrance is warm, spicy, and like a cologne, rather than giving you the standard sweet, overly synthetic floral scents of most shampoos.
VIDEO: 10 Heat Protectants That Keep Styling Tools from Frying Your Hair
Since we're still in the middle of a pandemic, no one is able to enjoy the lingering scent of this shampoo other than me. But it's an added bonus to having ridiculously soft, bouncy hair I can run my fingers through to help me calm down from the stress of this year.
The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Kérastase Chronologiste Bain Régénérant Shampoo, despite the $38 price tag.