See Every Single Hairstyle Kate Middleton Wore on Her Trip to India and Bhutan

Over the past five days, Kate Middleton and Prince William have been traveling through India and Bhutan, and it's been an especially stylish vacation for the duchess. Next to her glorious wardrobe, Middleton continued to serve up one enviable hairstyle after another, naturally. This prompted us to compile a running list of every single updo, half updo, and down style she has worn during her travels. Scroll down to check out each look now, and try to narrow down your favorites to at least two before taking the every single one into the salon for your hairstylist to recreate.