See Every Single Hairstyle Kate Middleton Wore on Her Trip to India and Bhutan

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 15, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Over the past five days, Kate Middleton and Prince William have been traveling through India and Bhutan, and it's been an especially stylish vacation for the duchess. Next to her glorious wardrobe, Middleton continued to serve up one enviable hairstyle after another, naturally. This prompted us to compile a running list of every single updo, half updo, and down style she has worn during her travels. Scroll down to check out each look now, and try to narrow down your favorites to at least two before taking the every single one into the salon for your hairstylist to recreate.

1 of 12 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Classic Blowout

The duchess kicked off her trip in the best way she knows how—rocking that signature voluminous blowout, of course.

2 of 12 Getty Images (2)

Braided Chignon

Middleton attended a Bollywood-inspired charity gala at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel with the most regal updo we've ever seen.

3 of 12 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Flawless Curls

Middleton's buoyant curls at the India Gate Memorial were so perfect, they almost don't even look real.

4 of 12 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Super-Casual Layers

While on safari in the Kaziranga National Park, the duchess kept it low key by pushing her strands back with her sunglasses.

5 of 12 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Twisted Half-Up Style

By simply twisting the front portions of her hair into a roll, Middleton's half-updo is equal parts stunning and easy to recreate. You'll want to save this one to your #HairInspo board on Pinterest, stat.

6 of 12 Getty Images (2)

Romantic Half-Updo

Paired with her graphic number at a party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday in New Delhi, Middleton opted for an effortless half-up style, with the front portion of her hair swept back and anchored low.

7 of 12 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Tousled Texture

Even after the humidity took effect on Middleton's waves, the undone finish was more gorgeous than ever.

8 of 12 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Curled Updo

Middleton's low chignon gave off serious Disney Princess vibes with the loose texture and pitch-perfect chocolate hue.

9 of 12 Getty Images (2)

Twisted Chignon

For her visit to Pan Bari Village in Guwahati, India, Middleton wore an elegant updo that sat just at the nape of her neck.

10 of 12 Getty Images (2)

Knotted Half-Updo

Middleton showed off some serious archery and dart-throwing skills in Paro, Bhutan, working a braided half-up style, which was gathered into a mini-bun at the back of her head. 

11 of 12 Danny Martindale/WireImage

Cascading Waves

As she stepped off the plane in Bhutan, Middleton's strands were given an off-center part, and fell over her shoulders in touchable waves.

12 of 12 Danny Martindale/WireImage

Loose, Hike-Appropriate Curls

We're not sure how she did it, but somehow, the duchess's soft waves remained completely intact during her hike in Paro, Bhutan.

