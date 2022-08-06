The Brand Behind the Hair Treatment Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Use Just Launched Two Shampoos

At this point, you've probably heard about K18's buzzy, hair-reviving mask — not only has it gone viral on TikTok, but it's gotten the stamp of approval from celebs like Kim Kardashain, Hailey Beiber, Selena Gomez, and more. The hair-strengthening product has taken the haircare world by storm just two years since its release — and now the brand has launched two shampoos that use that same innovative tech.

You'll now find the Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo and the Peptide Prep pH Maintenance Shampoo in K18's lineup. Both have different benefits but are formulated with the same patented peptide complex used in the popular hair mask, which works to repair damaged strands by mimicking the natural keratin building blocks found in follicles. Since it mimics the hair structure, it's recognized as natural by your hair, according to the brand — that means it won't be washed away by water or shampoo like traditional bonding agents.

The Detox Shampoo, meant to be used once or twice a week, has a clarifying formula that deeply cleanses the scalp and gently removes product buildup without stripping the hair; it contains activated charcoal to absorb toxins and excess oils, as well as salicylic acid to prevent sebum buildup.

The pH Maintenance Shampoo on the other hand is meant to be used daily. It has an optimized pH level of 4.5 to 5.5, which means it can help maintain hair color, protect your hair's natural moisture, and keep your scalp clean without drying it out. It's formulated with just 17 ingredients, including plant-derived surfactants that don't leave behind product buildup.

K18's latest launches are already InStyle editor-approved. Senior beauty editor Pia Velasco got to try out the Detox Shampoo, which left her hair "squeaky clean" — and there's photos to prove it. "Despite having washed my hair before using this, there was still some very obvious residue," she said. "I couldn't believe how squeaky clean — but not stripped — my hair felt after using the Detox Shampoo. Not only did it feel more lightweight, but my blowout lasted several days without falling flat."

The K18 Peptide Prep Detox Shampoo and the pH Maintenance Shampoo are bound to go viral, just like their predecessor, so make sure to grab both at Sephora before they sell out.