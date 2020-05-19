A couple days ago, Jennifer Garner asked her hair stylist Adir Abergel if she was a pig. After calling on him for a virtual styling session ten minutes before she was supposed to go on air (virtually) with Jimmy Fallon, Garner realized in the 20 years they’ve worked together, she had never once asked him how he did what he does. “What kind of pig am I?” she asked after trying to figure out what exactly a hair diffuser looked like.

Spoiler: She found the hair diffuser and managed to get her signature beachy waves right in time. Luckily for all of us, Garner filmed the entire process for her Instagram and, in turn, made us feel better about ourselves. Sure, we’re still not Jennifer Garner. That kinda sucks. But we definitely feel less bad about not knowing how to make our hair look like it hasn’t been locked inside of a house for over two months. Apparently Garner didn’t either until she used one of her lifelines and called up Abergel. Turns out Virtue Labs, the hair product line he is an ambassador for, is all you really need. Hair diffusers and paper towels also help though.

When she gave the famous hair stylist a call, self-proclaimed hair dunce Garner only had two things on hand, Virtue Labs 6-in-1 Styler and Virtue Labs Healing Oil. Abergel nodded his head in approval and proclaimed it a good start. He then instructed Garner to rub a small dollop of the styler into her palms like a hand cream and to slowly scrunch her hair upwards, away from the roots, with her head tilted to the side. Next up is the Virtue Labs hair oil, which needs to be shaken before application. He told Garner to take one pump, tilt and scrunch. The next step involves scrunching the hair with paper towels in order to bring out natural texture without getting too much frizz from a towel. To finish things off, Garner used a hair diffuser on her blow dryer with medium power and medium heat, scrunching upwards like she had done with the Virtue Labs products. The final step was making a soft curl with a curler and finishing off with some more hair scrunching with the 6-in-1 styler.

And that’s how Garner did her own hair for the first time in her life. The process only took 10 minutes and even Abergel was shocked by how amazing it looked. Abergel also does Reese Witherspoon’s hair and for her recent Vanity Fair cover, Witherspoon sported a similar look to Garner’s. On Instagram, the stylist uploaded a photo of the cover writing, “Her hair is so shiny and beautiful. I love the length and the slight wave...I wondered who did that hair? Well after some research I realized it was me.” The look was not done over FaceTime, but still involved the same Virtue Labs products.

Since hair salon visits are still in the distant future, it’s time to face the reality that we’ll have to keep taming our own bedheads for now. Not all of us have famous hair stylists to call on, but thankfully Garner has shared her stylists’s wisdom with all of us. She also shared some wisdom of her own, by suggesting saving the pieces of paper towels used for scrunching for later. Unlike with any kind of paper right now, thankfully there’s no shortage of Virtue Labs, although products have noticeably started selling out since Garner’s video.

Shop the Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon-approved hair styling products below.

