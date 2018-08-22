The One Thing Jennifer Aniston Does Before Seeing Her Hairstylist

Behind every great haircut is an even better stylist. In the case of Jennifer Aniston’s signature perfect beachy waves and blonde highlights, it’s Chris McMillan. As the actress’ longtime stylist, he’s responsible for Aniston’s most iconic look, “The Rachel,” and has helped Aniston evolve her signature look throughout the years.

For her September InStyle cover shoot, McMillan dyed Aniston’s hair by putting more color into her roots and toning down her ends. And yes, it’s always a collaborative effort — Aniston jokingly describes her relationship with McMillan as “dumb and dumber.” They also love to plan ahead: leading up to any shoot or event, the pair swap inspiration photos until they come to an agreement on Aniston's final look.

So, what does McMillan use to create that final look? Despite the fact that he has access to virtually any product, McMillan often uses Murray’s $2 Pomade to give Aniston’s waves that piece-y, textured look. The pomade is a mix of petroleum jelly and paraffin wax that, when used sparingly on your ends, can define and control frizz.

Hit play on the video above to see all of the behind-the-scenes hair action that happened on Aniston’s InStyle photo shoot.