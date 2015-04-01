January 2007

5 of 10 INF Goff

V. Make your Blowout Last More Than a Day

Top pros say a good blowout should look full and shiny for up to three days, even after sleeping and exercising. At bedtime, Robert Vetica, who works with Salma Hayek (above), suggests piling hair on top of your head in a loose bun or putting it in a loose braid (you’ll have soft waves the next day). In the morning, says stylist River Lloyd, “spritz Evian water on areas that need to be fixed, and blow-dry.” Pre-workout, secure hair into a loose ponytail and place a terrycloth headband along the hairline, Vetica says. Afterward, sprinkle dry shampoo near roots to absorb perspiration and smooth hair with a wide-tooth comb (not a brush, which spreads oil down the hair shaft).