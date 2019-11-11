Janet Jackson's Jet-Black Rhythm Nation Hair Is Back

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Janet Jackson was known for her strikingly dark, natural hair in the '80s. But moving into the next decade, the superstar began trying out a few lighter shades, like the honey blonde highlights she wore in 1993 music video for "That's the Way Love Goes," and the bright red dip-dyed ends for "Together Again" in '97.

Over the past few years, the renaissance woman has pretty much stuck with a variation of her '90s looks, by wearing her hair in a coppery-red shade. But now it seems as though Miss. Jackson is ready to return to her roots — quite literally.

On Nov. 7, the singer debuted a series of photos showing off her jet black hair on Instagram while gearing up for a performance in Australia. "Surprise," she captioned the photo.

For anyone who's a longtime Janet fan, her darker hair will likely make you reminisce of her Rhythm Nation days — the only parts that are missing from the look is her iconic black and silver suit, hat, and her curls being styled into a ponytail.

Although Jackson didn't specify who brought her back to black, it could very well have been her long-time stylist Janet Zeitoun, who has worked with the star for over two decades.

Either way, we love dark hair on Jackson — and it seems as though she's loving it, too. The five-time Grammy winner has been posting selfies with her new look every day since she debuted it on the 'gram, which is totally fine by us. We're always here for some Rhythm Nation nostalgia.