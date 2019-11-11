Jada Pinkett Smith Used a Denim Shirt to Create a Headwrap

Any time Jada Pinkett Smith switches up her hair, it's always a hit — whether she has long, blonde single braids; shaves her sides; or tries out a new color. And the same can be said for when she adds in an accessory.

Like most Black women, the actress and Red Table Talk host is no stranger to wearing headwraps. But over the weekend, she tried something a little different, and it looks so good that it may make you want to ditch your silk scarves and bandanas.

On Nov. 9, Pinkett Smith posted a photo to her Instagram feed in which she's wearing a denim headwrap, and she used an item of clothing you probably wouldn't expect to create it.

"When you use an old denim shirt to dress the crown," she captioned the pic. And her followers (much like us) are totally into the look.

"We stan a resourceful queen," one person mused with a heart-eyes emoji.

"Tell us how!" added another, with praise hands. We want to know, too, Jada.

The Set it Off star has yet to post a tutorial on how to turn a denim shirt into a headwrap, but we'll be eagerly waiting with our fingers crossed for it to drop. Until then, we'll be attempting to recreate the cute look on our own — who has a leftover chambray shirt we can borrow?