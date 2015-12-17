JCPenney's Salon Pro on How to Recreate Next Spring's 5 Hottest Hairstyles

It’s only been six months since The Salon by InStyle opened inside JCPenney stores across 15 locations in Illinois, Texas, Florida, and California, but in its short run, hair pros have already successfully given a mix of women, men, and even children, the freshest, of-the-moment cuts. So in order to give you the scoop on the hottest trends of spring 2016, we tapped JCPenney Salons Artistic Director Nick Stenson to spill on all things hair.

“Spring 2016 is vibrant and flirty and has something for everyone, whether you have long or short, thin or thick, straight or curly hair,” he tells InStyle. To highlight the direction of five key hairstyles for next spring, Stenson participated in a shoot showcasing what to expect (think the deep side part, bold statement colors, retro fringe, braids, and asymmetric soft waves). “The styles we shot were inspired by trends seen on the runway and we translated those looks into our everyday lives, making it our own,” he says.

While Stenson loves each of the styles, he’s especially fond of the deep side part. “It’s an easy style that totally transforms your look and is easy to replicate at home,” he adds. And while the pro gives us the intel on how to DIY each ‘do, be sure to pop into your nearest JCPenney salon this January, when the Spring Trends lookbook will be available for haircuts to choose from, starting at just $25.

Read Stenson’s tips for recreating spring’s hottest looks below.

RELATED: Inside the Salon by InStyle Launch Party at JCPenney in L.A.

BOLD STATEMENT COLORS (ABOVE)

"From Kylie Jenner to Kelly Ripa, stars have been testing new hues for their hair," Stenson says. "Remember a little pop can go a long way. Ask your JCPenney stylist about colored extensions that you can easily pop in when feeling bold."