This Is The Only Shampoo That Could Convince Me To Shop Outside a Drugstore

I only wash my hair three times a week, but I somehow go through a bottle of shampoo faster than any other beauty product in my bathroom. My hair is very thick and very dry, so I always lather, rinse, and repeat whenever I'm shampooing it to make sure those suds are really getting in there and reaching every single hair.

Rationing an expensive shampoo isn't an option because a golf ball-sized blob of shampoo only covers half of my hair, so to be economical, I usually stick to using one of the many under-$10 shampoos I can pick up on a drugstore run. However, every so often a pricer shampoo comes along that entices me enough that I'm willing to spend more than I normally would just to try it.

RELATED: No Product Covers My Under-Eye Circles Quite Like This $38 Concealer

One of these exceptions is IGK's Bad & Bougie Amla Oil Deep Repair Shampoo ($25; sephora.com). It costs roughly the same as the two Sweetgreen salads I buy on average every week, but I'll sacrifice my Harvest Bowl addiction for a bottle of this restoring shampoo. Yes, there's shampoos out there that are more expensive, but the size of IGK's bottle in relation to how much shampoo I have to use on my hair makes it a splurge.

What makes this shampoo worth having to actually cook at home two nights a week instead of picking up a salad? It corrects all of the damage that I put my hair through. On top of having naturally dry hair, I also get it colored and use heat-tools daily. Needless to say, I'm not gentle with my hair and that's why it often feels brittle and gets frizzy.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed

IGK's shampoo is formulated with with a mix of amla and coconut oils, plus a protein complex that starts repairing each strand from within so that over time hair becomes stronger and healthier. But, what sets this shampoo apart from other repairing formulas is that it delivers instant results, too. The oils make hair appear shinier, softer, and hydrated without weighing it down or greasy.

Considering someone asked me if I just got my hair colored the morning after I first shampooed my hair with Bad & Bougie, I'm planning on jumping on the meal plan train in order to afford re-stocking it from here on out.