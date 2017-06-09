How to Update Your Everyday Hair Style

You get eventually sick of making the same Seamless order for your desk lunch, and wearing your hair the exact same way day in and out will eventually carry a similar effect. If your cut or go-to style makes you say “meh” but you haven’t completely fallen out of love with it, then it’s time to break out of your hair rut by making a simple upgrade so your ‘do feels and looks brand new. We turned to Tim Wandrey, National Style Education Director at Red Door Spa in New York for a set of simple tweaks you can make to refresh your everyday hairstyle—no scissors required.

If You Have a Lob

The last few years have been all about the lob and the proof is in Hollywood. With stars like Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian making the chop, it's safe to say the shoulder-grazing cut isn’t going anywhere any time soon. If you aren’t over the uber-trendy cut but you feel that your look is getting stale, Wandrey suggests “switching your part over to the far side." He says that this "can really switch up the look too and make it look slightly asymmetrical and more layered."

To help train your hair to stay in its new place, use a dime-sized amount of a lightweight finishing cream like Alterna Haircare Caviar CC Cream for Hair 10-in-1 Complete Correction ($26; sephora.com) on any unruly pieces.

If You Have Straight Hair

If your hair is pin straight or you’re a flat-iron addict, Wandrey suggests reinventing your look by adding texture to your strands. “One of my favorite tricks is to do a few loose braids, flat iron over them, and take them apart,” he says. “This will give straight hair a completely reinvented look."

Once you’ve taken the braids apart, give your hair a few spritzes of a texturizing spray like Ouai Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com) to add extra movement to your strands.

If You Have Short Hair

Once a pixie cut starts to grow out, it might feel like there’s nothing that can be done except to let the awkward in-between length run its course. Instead, Wandrey recommends playing with the newfound length. “Spray with a texturizing spray like Kérastase Spray A Porter ($36; kerastase-usa.com), then blow-dry the top with a medium size round brush off of the face, and finish with a dry shampoo such as Kérastase Powder Bluff ($37; kerastase-usa.com),” he says. “Don’t be afraid to flip the hair from one direction or the other once it starts falling too flat to the head. Having a cropped pixie is all about texture and volume in the right places.”

If You Have Curly Hair

To give your curls a refresh, Wandrey suggests this move: “Start by letting your curls dry in the opposite parting of how you normally wear it." This will allow for some volume when you flip it back rather than getting the "triangle” look. If you are not blessed with perfect curls (very few are), touch them up with a curling wand or curling iron like Ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron ($199; nordstrom.com).

If You Love A Braid

One braid might be nice, but a few more are even better. If a side plait is your go-to style because its easy and quick to do, Wandrey recommends adding a few more braids into the mix as an update. “Once the side braid is in place, add a few more loose braids,” he says. “Wrap it all up into a messy nest or bun on top and don’t be afraid to let some pieces fall out.” Reduce the frizz and flyaways with a few spritzes of Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil ($40; sephora.com) once you’ve set your braids in place.