How to Use Velcro Hair Rollers Without Ripping Your Hair Out

My first and last memory of using Velcro hair rollers is rummaging through my mom's hair products in the bathroom, wrapping my dry hair in them, and nearly losing a chunk of hair trying to get them off.

However, the vast majority of people who use rollers swear by them as they're a quick and easy way to achieve a '90s-era voluminous, bouncy blowout — following the right technique, of course.

"Rollers stand the test of time as one of the most efficient, easy, and fool-proof ways to create gorgeous volume and bounce in your hair," Rena Calhoun, Virtue hairstylist and ambassador, confirms.

Despite my personal experience with Velcro rollers, it turns out they're actually gentle on the hair — especially if it's been chemically treated or processed. They also work well across all hair types; just ensure you're using the right size for your texture and desired style.

"Velcro rollers will work for any hair type. The larger rollers will create less of a bend and the smaller the sizing goes, the more texture you'll be able to create," Calhoun says.

And, as with so many beauty products and trends that have been around since before Gen Z, #HairTok has recently caught on to the power of a set of Velcro rollers. Before I get brave enough to give rollers a second shot, though, I tapped Calhoun for her expert tips on how to use them.

1. Don't Skip Hair Prep

While using the right size rollers is important, so is using the right products to set the foundation for the style. "To get the best, most long-lasting results, I recommend using a volumizing shampoo and conditioner on the ends of the hair," says Calhoun. (The stylist is a fan of Virtue's Full Shampoo and Conditioner.)

Once hair is towel-dried, she suggests treating it with a lightweight hold spray, like Virtue's Volumizing Primer. "Apply more of Virtue's Volumizing Primer in small sections. Focus spraying it first at the root for volume, and then follow with a light mist from mid-lengths to ends for hold and memory."

2. Consider Your Hair Type

You're going to roll differently depending on the texture and length of your hair. "Stick-straight hair can lack memory and hold, so those with this hair type should rough dry use a volumizing primer to create volume and lasting memory before going in with hot rollers," says Coulhurn. "Curly or wavy hair may need to be blown out first using a bit of tension to really smooth the texture out."

And if you're hair is long, you're going to need bigger rollers and will need to divide the hair into smaller sections.

3. Place the Rollers in the Right Direction

"Over-direction is very important for creating high volume looks," says Coulhurn. "You want a section of hair that's about the same size, or slightly smaller, than the size of your roller."

When you're wrapping each section of the hair into the roller, Coulhurn says it's important to pull the section forward, exaggerating the direction, and then roll backward (toward your head and roots) starting with the ends. "The over-direction in the root will create tons of volume when set," she adds.

4. You Don't Have to Blow Dry Your Hair

The beauty of velcro rollers is that they can be a means to achieving a big, bouncy blowout without using hot tools and a round brush. While you can set your hair by blowdrying it when you have rollers in, you can also let your hair air dry. The choice is entirely up to you.

Velcro Rollers for Bouncy '90s Hair