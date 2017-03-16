7 Ways to Prevent Hat Head on Kentucky Derby Day

When attending the annual Kentucky Derby held each year in Louisville on the first Saturday of May, the hat you wear is arguably more important than the horse race itself. But, over-the-top headgear comes with a heavy price: hat head.

You know what they say: The bigger the hat, the more flat, fuzzy, or static-y your strands will be once you take it off. Since wearing a headpiece all day is a large commitment, you’re going to want to have to option of taking it off without your disastrous-looking hair.

In the name of good Derby hair, we’ve rounded up your complete your complete arsenal for preventing and quickly fixing hat head. Now off to the races.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Ouai Hair Oil 

Run a pea-sized amount of this nourishing hair oil over your styled strands before slipping on your hat to prevent frizz and flyaways from forming. If you can't avoid them, use it as simple solution to calm down your post-hat hair. 

2 of 7 Courtesy

IGK Hot Girls Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner 

Stopping hat head starts in the shower. Take an extra measure against sad, frizzy hair by washing and cleansing your strands with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner combo to promote smoother, humidity-proof hair. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Dove Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo 

Wearing any kind of hat comes with a hair ultimatum: You'll either have frizz or flat strands. If you're prone to the latter, blast your roots with a volumizing dry shampoo before styling your hair, and keep your can on-hand for any touchups needed once the hat comes off. 

Dove $4 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

R+Co Foil Frizz + Static Control Spray 

This spray is like Static Guard for your hair. It’s enriched with an antistatic agent, polymers, and vitamin E to keep clinging strands at bay while simultaneously boosting shine.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Kérastase Discipline Maskeratine

Your Derby pre-game? A deep conditioning hair mask. Take the time to prep your hair with an uber-hydrating treatment like Kérastase's to keep hair smooth, no matter how big your hat is. 

6 of 7 Courtesy

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Coconut & Moringa Oils Flyaway Curl Serum

The key to frizz-free curls is lots of moisture. Spritz a hydrating serum all over damp hair to prevent fuzz from wearing your best hat at the races. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

The Honest Company Dryer Cloths 

A dryer sheet probably seems like an obvious quick-fix for flyaways and static, so let this serve as your reminder to stash a few in your bag. 

