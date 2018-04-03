How Does Meghan Markle Keep Her Messy Bun from Falling Out?

You know how people tell you that you'll meet the person of your dreams when you stop trying? I've decided the same logic goes for messy buns. Quite frankly, I create the best messy buns when I don't give a shit, but I have a feeling Meghan Markle has another method.

I've been mesmerized by her perfectly undone bun since she stepped out wearing it to an appearance with Prince Harry, apparently breaking Royal protocol in the process. I've made a grand total of three of those messy buns in my lifetime, and they've each lasted about an hour before unraveling into a weird, loose ponytail that resembles something a three-year-old would create for her mom while playing make-believe hair salon.

Fastened right above the nape of her neck, her bun is loose, voluminous, and just a little tousled, and even features volume at the crown of her head. It meets all the qualities of a superb messy bun, but how the hell does she keep it from falling out?

The obvious answer is that she has a team of skilled Royal hairstyling professionals behind the scenes crafting the look. Kate Middleton is about to be her sister-in-law, so it wouldn't surprise me if they shared hair geniuses between the fam.

Hairstylist Rossano Ferretti, a pro who's actually worked with Kate Middleton in the past, thinks it's a combo of product and a few well-placed bobby pins.

To create a look similar to Markle's, Ferretti suggests starting with volumizing spray before the blow-dry. This will add volume to the top, or where you see the lift at Markle's roots. Then, he recommends using a product like his Velluto Smoothing Serum before creating loose, beachy waves. You can do this with an iron or with a round-brush and a blow-dryer. This will give the hair some grit when you pull it up it.

"A few bobby-pins are required, depending on the amount of hair, and the first step is a rubber band—the size of it will be different as well depending on the amount of hair involved," Ferretti says. "For the rest, the secret is clearly a not-too-done style, so it’s totally up to the woman and how they like the final result!"

Sometimes secrets—I guess even hair secrets—are best kept hidden.