How to Do a Fishtail Braid in 5 Easy Steps 

Erin Lukas
Jun 12, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

Looking for a fun twist on a traditional braidor another way to hide how long it's been since you last washed your hair? Enter the fishtail braid. 

At first glance, the intricate style looks intimidating. But it's surprisingly easy to master, and only takes a bit of hairspray and an elastic. To guarantee that you won't try (and fail) at doing a fishtail braid, we asked celebrity hairstylist Frank Rizzieri for his tricks on achieving the perfect plait. 

Start by spritzing your hair with a little lightweight hairspray like TRESemme Compressed Micro Mist Level 1 Hairspray ($5; Target.com). This will add grip to your hair to keep pieces from falling out of your braid. Next, use an elastic to tie your hair into a low ponytail, which will make it easier to evenly section it off for the plait. 

When it comes to the actual braid, Rizzieri says to spit the ponytail down the middle, and add pieces of hair to the center from underneath. Once you get the the bottom of the tail and secure it, cut off the elastic at the base of the ponytail. Use your fingers to gently break up the braid, and you're good to go. 

Hit play on the video above to see Rizzieri's full tutorial on how to do a fishtail braid in five easy steps. 

 

Show Transcript

Hey guys, I'm Karen with InStyle. We're here with Frank today who's gonna be showing us how to do my favorite braid, the fishtail braid. Hey Frank. Hey, how you doing? Good, let's do this. All right. [SOUND] [MUSIC] So we're gonna take a little hairspray, just give it a lightspray, gives it a little bit of Pact to the hair makes it a lot easier. We're going to start off with a super tight poney tail. This elastic is going to get cut out after we're doing with braiding. And that is what gives it it's coolness as we kind of break it apart after we're done, okay? Make sure you comb through the hair really well and then you just split it down the middle and then you take it from underneath and you're adding to the middle. And you want to make sure that when you do this You have tension, so you make sure the hair is tight, okay? Make sure that when you're grabbing from underneath you try to at least keep most of the sections relatively even. And the key is how you secure it. And you last, making sure you put the elastic in really tight. Then, you notice how I just from the center I'm pulling the braid apart just to separate it a little bit? How much should you be pulling when you're separating it? I mean, you know, go gentle. You gotta be careful you'll start to then deconstruct the braid. [MUSIC] This looks amazing I love it. So much better than the fish tail that I do when I'm at home. Thank you so much Frank. You're welcome. High five. Yeah!

