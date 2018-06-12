How to Do a Fishtail Braid in 5 Easy Steps 

Looking for a fun twist on a traditional braid—or another way to hide how long it's been since you last washed your hair? Enter the fishtail braid.

At first glance, the intricate style looks intimidating. But it's surprisingly easy to master, and only takes a bit of hairspray and an elastic. To guarantee that you won't try (and fail) at doing a fishtail braid, we asked celebrity hairstylist Frank Rizzieri for his tricks on achieving the perfect plait.

Start by spritzing your hair with a little lightweight hairspray like TRESemme Compressed Micro Mist Level 1 Hairspray ($5; Target.com). This will add grip to your hair to keep pieces from falling out of your braid. Next, use an elastic to tie your hair into a low ponytail, which will make it easier to evenly section it off for the plait.

When it comes to the actual braid, Rizzieri says to spit the ponytail down the middle, and add pieces of hair to the center from underneath. Once you get the the bottom of the tail and secure it, cut off the elastic at the base of the ponytail. Use your fingers to gently break up the braid, and you're good to go.

Hit play on the video above to see Rizzieri's full tutorial on how to do a fishtail braid in five easy steps.