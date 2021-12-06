6 Ways to Revive Your Hair, Just In Time For the Holidays

Some call it the most wonderful time of the year, others call it the most stressful time of the year. That's right, it's officially holiday season, believe it or not.

Long gone are our childhood days of cozying up by the fire and watching our favorite holiday films. As adults, we are cooking and cleaning — doing all that it takes to make sure the holidays are a smooth one.

How to Revive Your Hair In Time For the Holidays Credit: Gabriel Pevide/Getty Images

And it seems like no matter how far you plan in advance, it's bound to get a bit stressful. So the last thing you want to worry about your hair. That's why I created a list of six dos and don'ts when it comes to reviving your hair just in time for the holidays. Trust me, I'm an expert stylist.

Don't Do Any Last-Minute Changes

During the holiday season, you would buy and wrap gifts, go food shopping, and prep the kitchen in advance. So if you wouldn't normally save any of that holiday planning for the last minute, don't do anything last minute to your hair!

If you're thinking of switching up your style, the earlier you make your initial appointment, the more time you have to go back to the salon and make any adjustments before having the family over; especially with color. Instead of waiting to get your hair done the day of, opt to go earlier and then maintain the color with easy at-home color treatments.

The happier you are with your hair, the better you feel, and the more at ease you will be during the holidays.

Do Plan in Advance

There are great salon treatments and services I'd recommend getting ahead of the holiday season.

Protein and moisture treatments are key in keeping the hair in optimum condition to make sure the hairs tensile strength is intact. But of course, where you live can determine which treatment would benefit your hair's needs the most, so make sure to consult with your stylist.

I would also suggest glossing treatments to keep the hair nice and vibrant. If you're unable to make it to the salon, Wella Professionals Koleston Perfect is the perfect alternative for hair glossing. The balanced color results creates natural depth and offers 100% grey coverage as well as shine.

Don't Do a Pre-Holiday Cut

Most people see the holidays as an opportunity to switch up their look, and while I love a good hair transformation, I would never advise my clients to do a drastic cut right before a big event. A haircut is more than just a chop, it's a learning process.

You have to figure out different ways to style it and then maintain that style. No one wants to hassle with their hair when wrapping gifts or trying to board a flight home. A longer cut is easy to throw back into a loose ponytail to keep it simple and chic.

Do No-Fuss Styles

I recommend having a low maintenance hairstyle instead of an elaborate look or big blow out. Don't get me wrong, if you want the look for a couple of selfies or group pictures, go for it. But we all know that hair is not going to last once you're sweating over the stove and being the best host possible. Get the pictures out of the way early and then switch to one of my top three no fuss styles: topknot, super low ponytail at the nape, or a high ponytail at the crown.

Pro tip: To perfect this look, my go-to is the Invisibobble Traceless Hair Ring. They are great for low maintenance ponytails because they cause almost no tension or stress on the hair. You can find this item at your local drugstore

Don't Stick To The Same Routine

One of the biggest parts of the holidays is reflection on the past and setting resolutions for the coming year. Why not do the same with your hair? I would consider starting to think about any new hair color you may want to try in 2022. It would be beneficial to begin to budget and research new colors or cuts going into the new year so that you're already ahead of the curve.

Even if you don't want to completely change your hair color, color glazing is a great option. It's semi-permanent and will enhance your hair's natural tones, allowing you to have some fun with your hair without the full commitment.

Do Keep Up with Color and Maintenance

Copper and auburn tones are really popular during the holidays because they're super low maintenance due to the level at which they sit in the hair. Warmer toned blondes, like honey blonde, are going to be big as well, likely because it's reminiscent of the color of changing leaves. Wella Invigo Blonde Recharge Cool Blonde Purple Shampoo & Conditioner are great for blonde upkeep. This duo refreshes and maintains the brightness and vibrancy of natural or highlighted blondes. Another color I foresee for the holidays would be cool reds with violet and red violet undertones.