How to Air-Dry Your Hair No Matter Your Texture

Air-drying your hair isn't just a last ditch effort to get where you need to go on time. Foregoing heat-styling is a great way to improve hair health by minimizing damage caused by using hot tools, plus letting your hair dry naturally also shows off your natural texture.

"The results are shiny hair that's silky to the touch in its best condition," says Amy Abramite, Creative Director and Stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago.

That being said, one of the biggest concerns about air-drying your hair is that it will get frizzy. With the right drying technique and a few products you'll give your hair a little guidance so that it does its own thing with a smoother finish, if that's what you prefer.

Ahead, top stylists share their tips and tricks for air-drying your hair, no matter your hair texture.

Shampoo and Condition Hair

Dryness is the root of frizzy hair, and proper hydration starts in the shower. The type of moisturizing shampoo and conditioner will vary depending on your hair type.

For straight hair, Abramite recommends a volumizing shampoo and conditioner so that hair doesn't dry limp and flat. "Straight hair can naturally lack fullness, so a volumizing shampoo and conditioner will create weightless lift at the root area and plump individual strands for thicker looking hair with more substance and body," the stylist says.