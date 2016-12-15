Got Five Minutes? You Can Add Major Volume to Your Hair 

At least when it’s raining, I can blame the fact that my hair has fallen, like, pancake status-flat on the weather. But normally, I have no excuse and I’m left totally confused as to why gravity seeks particular havoc on my head. But I know I’m not alone because volumizing shampoo and conditioner exists.

The truth of the matter is that getting voluminous hair can be v. difficult for most, but it’s not impossible. In fact, you can boost your body in only five minutes. I know that to be true because I’ve tried it, and I sat down with celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh at a Nutrafol event and got the scoop on the multiple ways to get volume based on how much time you have at home.

If You Have 5 Minutes…

It starts with your washing routine. Ideally, Josh says you should be using a volumizing shampoo and conditioner, but if you don’t need the latter and volume is truly your goal, skip it. Next, you need to quickly dry your roots with product. "If you don’t apply a volumizer or dry your roots from wet to dry, you’ll never get the lift back in,” says Josh. “…the only way to manipulate the roots is while it’s wet,” he notes.

As far as product, he suggests a mousse, a root lifter, or “any kind of thing that’s going to starch up the hair.” And even though it sounds like it’s not ideal for the hydration of your hair, Josh says if you really want the lifting effect, you need to look for a root lifter with a high alcohol content. "You want things that contain zero moisture that promote stiffness and hardness. That’s what makes it pliable and what keeps the volume going all day long,” he says. We like Living Proof Full Root Lift ($27; sephora.com).

After you’ve applied the product (and you can apply it in soaking wet hair), Josh says to dry the roots with the nozzle of the hair-dryer pointed up.

If You Have 10 Minutes...

So you have a little more time on your hands? Josh says to boost the volume by adding mousse to the lengths of your hair. “Mousses, when you blow dry it or rough dry it, it makes your strands huge, so it looks meatier and allows for more pliability,” he notes. If you're in need of a suggestion, we've had great luck with bumble and bumble's Thickening Full Force Lift ($16; sephora.com).

After that, you’d blow-dry as normal (don’t forget the root lifter). Finally, pop in the hot rollers on the "mohawk section" of the head to get the lift at the root. He says you can put the diffuser attachment on your dryer and then blast the rollers with heat to create the volume and then blast it with cold hair to set it. "It’s like a cookie when you take it out of the oven. It needs to harden. So hair roots are the same thing,” he says.

If You Have 15+ Minutes…

In edition to the above, you can utilize hair extensions for body instead of length. The first step is to make sure the extensions you are using are completely color-matched to your natural hair color, ensuring that they blend in and look as natural as possible. Then, Josh says to clip them in on angles a few inches away from your hair line, as opposed to straight across. You’ll also want to tease the hair before clipping them in so they don’t fall out and the clips are hidden.

If You’re Looking for Lasting Volume…

While extensions can help wearing a voluminous look for days on end, you could consider talking to your doc or your hairstylist about hair supplements. Josh is a fan of Nutrafol, a plant-based daily hair supplement that helps with regrowth. Josh says its important to nourish your hair from the inside-out, and recommends this product to his clients. Viviscal and Rogaine for Women are two other popular options worth investigating.

Of course, watching how often you’re coloring your hair and being contentious about the types of products your hair type needs will help keep it looking healthy and lustrous.