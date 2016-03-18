Miranda Kerr Demonstrates 5 Gorgeous Ways to Style Short Hair

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 18, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Miranda Kerr certainly knows how versatile short hair can be. Last month, the supermodel chopped her trademark layers into a chin-skimming bob, and ever since, she's been on a roll with one enviable hairstyle after another. The gorgeous retro waves she wore to the Oscars after-party stand out as one of our favorite looks so far. Next to that classic red lip, the subtle volume around her crown paired with loose, touchable curls gave off some serious Marilyn Monroe vibes. Scroll down to see four more times Miranda Kerr's gorgeous bob was the very definition of #HairGoals.

1 of 4 Splash News

Super-Sleek Ponytail

Talk about the ultimate model off-duty look. While running errands in New York City, Kerr pulled her layers into a low ponytail, which got a graphic touch with the addition of a precise center part and a mirror-like sheen.

2 of 4 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Voluminous Layers

Who says short hair can't work that Victoria's Secret Angel texture? Kerr's fresh blowout and side-swept strands are every bit as sexy as the longer length she worked on the runway.

3 of 4 Jun Sato/GC Images

Straight and Center-Parted

Straight hair doesn't always fall flat, and the model's effortless crop serves as evidence.
 

4 of 4 Jun Sato/WireImage

Deep Side Part with Loose Curls

At an event for designer Samantha Thavasa in Tokyo, Kerr gave her layers a dramatic side-part with a slight outward flip.

