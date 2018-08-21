How to Get Thicker Hair in Minutes

It's obvious that you can get extensions to lengthen your hair, but they can do so much more than just add inches. When applied correctly, extensions can add volume and body to fine hair that always falls flat —no matter how you blow-dry it or what products you use. Since extensions can be hard to navigate, we turned to celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew for her tips on how to use extensions to make fine hair look thicker, fuller, and perhaps most importantly, like it's actually yours.

The first step is parting the hair along the hairline and around the back. This is where you'll put your extensions in. Before reaching for your clip-ins, Sturdivant-Drew says to gently tease the hair at the root because this will prevent the extensions from slipping down your natural hair. Next, make sure the hair is flat and clip in the extensions. It;s easiest to work from the bottom up, securing each set of extensions from ear to ear.

Sure, that's easy enough, but you're probably wondering if you can use your usual styling products on extensions. Sturdivant-Drew says yes, which is where her last and final tip comes in. The stylist suggests spritzing a bit of hairspray such as L'Oreal Paris' Elnett Satin Hairspray ($13; target.com) to add extra lift before styling your hair in whatever look you feel like on that given day.

Hit on the video above to see Sturdivant-Drew's complete tutorial on how to make your hair look fuller with clip-in extensions.