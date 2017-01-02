How to Condition Your Dry, Damaged Hair at Your Desk

Deep conditioning is something you generally reserve for the shower and after shampoo, but if your hair is in particular need of moisture, there is a way, believe it or not, to give your mane the hydration it needs at your desk. Yep, like at work, in front of your co-workers, maybe in your boss... if he/she isn’t particularly strict about personal grooming.

Thanks to moisture mists, or leave-in conditioning mists, you can revive dull-looking, dehydrated hair in literally seconds with just a few spritzes.

"Leaving conditioning sprays are great because they help to hydrate the hair without weighing it down,” says Lauren Thompson, a stylist at Nunzio Saviano Salon in New York City. "If your ends feel really dry, you can spray some through the ends and it helps to hydrate, and protect against the heat of blowdryers and flat irons, which can lead to more damage,” she notes.

And your hair doesn’t have to be wet, or even damp, to reap the benefits. Seriously, read the back of your bottles! You can use them on dry hair throughout the day if your hair is damaged and in need of TLC, or just looking kinda, you know, blah.

Here’s a few to test out now.

An InStyle.com beauty editor favorite, this mist works brilliantly both on wet and dry hair. A little goes a long way with most Kerastase products, and the same goes for the Elixir Ultime. When sprayed on wet hair, the rich mist gives subtle shine and the moisture you need. It's also light enough to spritz on the lengths of your hair in the middle of the day for a boost of hydration.

The best part about this moisture mist from Marula is that it is made with a built-in heat protectant that protects your strands up to 428 degrees. Formulated with the brand's signature marula oil, it can be used to refresh your look in the middle of the day, whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair.

A budget-friendly option, this leave-in conditioner comes from Verb, a brand that makes one of the best salt sprays we've ever tried. It seems fitting then the company made a product to help detangle your strands and add moisture back to your mane. Same as the above, you can totally use this in the length of your ponytail come 3 PM when your pre-Happy Hour hair looks sad as hell.