This Spray Helps You Air-Dry Your Hair Faster

When your hair is dry, over-processed, and breaking, laying off the hot tools helps repair it. But for me, that means leaving my apartment while it's still wet. Because the only problem with air-drying your hair is that it takes forever.

That's why I'm excited about IGK's new, game-changing No More Blow High Speed Air Dry Spray ($29; sephora.com). Essentially a blowout in a can, it helps damp hair air-dry up to 46 times faster than when the product isn't used. The spray is a mix of the brand's Advanced Cooling Technology and starches that coat hair to reduce moisture.

The spray works on all hair types, and is most effective when applied in sections on freshly washed, towel-dried hair. Once you've sprayed it all over, massage it into your roots and comb through with a brush to make sure every strand is coated. If you have curly or wavy hair, twist and scrunch your hair as you spray so the product is working with your natural texture.

If the other reason why you don't air-dry your hair is because it always ends up frizzy, IGK's spray solves that problem, too. In addition to speeding up your drying time, it also gives hair a smooth finish and protects it from UV rays.

Consider this spray the last push you need to finally put down your blow dryer so your hair gets healthy again.