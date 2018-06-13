The Hottest Short Haircuts of Summer 2018 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Erin Lukas
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Wet, sweaty pieces of hair sticking to the back of your neck on a humid summer day is enough to make anyone with long hair consider chopping it all off.  

If you've been thinking about going short because you're ready for a major change, or you want to switch up your pixie for the new season, the red carpet is currently full of inspiration to bring to your hairstylist. 

Kate Hudson's choppy, layered pixie and Zendaya's wavy bob with blunt bangs are a few of the on-trend ways to wear your hair short this summer. Aside from the obvious benefit of having less sweaty hair moments, the best part about these cuts is that they work for a variety of hair types and textures. 

To help you narrow down your options before heading to the salon, we've rounded up the hottest short haircuts of summer 2018. 

1 of 7 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

A pixie that's longer on top, like Kravitz's, has a textured, effortless vibe. 

2 of 7 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson 

Side-swept bangs with a pixie cut? Johansson proves that the combination is possible. 

3 of 7 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Nina Dobrev 

If you've had the same lob for the past few seasons, upgrade it by going a few inches shorter with a chin-length angled cut like Dobrev's. Better yet, add piece-y bangs, too. 

4 of 7 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn

Last year may have been all about the wavy lob, but this summer you'll see a textured bob like Dunn's everywhere. This cut flatters a number of face shapes and hair types, plus you can style it in a bunch of ways. Wear it in undone waves or run a flat iron over your hair for a super-sleek, '90s-inspired look. 

5 of 7 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for BVLGARI

Katie Holmes

Holmes's short bob is a way to avoid one of the many awkward stages of growing out a pixie. Ask your stylist to trim your hair above the chin with minimal layers so that your length looks intentional. Part it deep to the side and tuck the front pieces behind your ears to make the cut look a little bit retro. 

6 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kate Hudson

Hudson's choppy, tapered layers are an edgy take on the classic pixie cut. 

7 of 7 Rabbani & Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Zendaya

Have had blunt bangs forever? Make your fringe look even cooler by cutting your hair into a blunt bob like Zendaya wore to the 2018 Met Gala. 

