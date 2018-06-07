The Hair Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 07, 2018 @ 11:00 am

The temptation to give yourself a summer makeover is powerful. In addition to fighting the urge to dump my closet and start from scratch with a fresh new wardrobe, I find myself saving countless hair color pics on Instagram from my favorite celebrity hair colorists. 

The season happens to be one of the most popular times for dramatic hair color changes. If you're on the fence about dyeing or highlighting your hair, this year's trending colors will convince you to go ahead and book that appointment. 

According to celebrity hair colorist Rita Hazan (the mastermind behind Beyoncé's hair color, among many other celebrities), summer 2018 is all about adding subtle and natural brightness to your hair, and way less about a harsh ombré. 

Keep scrolling to see six of Hazan's top suggestions. 

Honey Blonde

If you're a brunette and you really want a dramatic change, Hazan suggests asking for a honey blonde hair color like Jennifer Lopez. It incorporates several different complementary hues of blonde, making it a true multidimensional look. 

Pale Pastels

If you want a pop of color, Hazan recommends going for cotton candy pink—think Hailey Baldwin—or lilac. "Stay with those pastel colors," says Hazan. "They work with every skin tone."

Chocolate Browns with Highlights

"I think chocolate browns are always pretty," says Hazan. "Now what I’m seeing is whoever has brown hair is coming in for really subtle highlights just to break it up and give it a multidimensional look, as if it was sun-kissed." Look to Jessica Biel and Mandy Moore as prime examples. 

Platinum Blonde

Like beachy blondes, platinum is one hair color that will never, ever go out of style. Solange demos this look perfectly. To keep brass away, Hazan says to be sure you're using a shampoo and conditioner specifically made for color-treated hair, as well as a treatment that prevents discoloration. 

Strawberry Reds

For redheads, Hazan recommends warming and lightening your hair color with strawberry tones. Bring a pic of Emma Stone's hair to the salon as an example. 

Beachy Blonde

A bright, beachy blonde is a summer classic, and according to Hazan, it's not going anywhere anytime soon. Bring in a picture of Christie Brinkley or Jessica Simpson to illustrate the hair color. 

