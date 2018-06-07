The Hair Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

The temptation to give yourself a summer makeover is powerful. In addition to fighting the urge to dump my closet and start from scratch with a fresh new wardrobe, I find myself saving countless hair color pics on Instagram from my favorite celebrity hair colorists.

The season happens to be one of the most popular times for dramatic hair color changes. If you're on the fence about dyeing or highlighting your hair, this year's trending colors will convince you to go ahead and book that appointment.

According to celebrity hair colorist Rita Hazan (the mastermind behind Beyoncé's hair color, among many other celebrities), summer 2018 is all about adding subtle and natural brightness to your hair, and way less about a harsh ombré.

Keep scrolling to see six of Hazan's top suggestions.

