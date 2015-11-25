7 Tools to Simplify Your Holiday Hair Styling Routine

Courtesy; Getty Images
Between work, gift shopping, parties, and travel plans, stressing out about how we’re going to style our hair during the busy holiday season is the last thing we need to add to our growing to-do lists—not to mention trying to squeeze in enough primping time in our schedules. The solution to this dilemma is an arsenal of hair tools that simplifies styling glamorous waves, chignons, topknots and everything in-between. Luckily we’ve compiled the best tools to streamline styling and keep your tresses fabulous from now until New Year’s.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement