Holiday Hair How-To

First build volume and texture with a spray gel and blow-dryer. Then part the hair from ear to ear to create front and back sections. Pull the back part into a low off-center ponytail, tease it and pin it into a sizable, loose bun. Now tease the front section, part it to the side, maintaining a soft side-swept effect, and wrap it loosely around the existing bun using bobby pins to secure it. Finish with a light spray of Nexxus Comb Thru finishing mist ($11; cvs.com).
Courtesy of Nexxus
Get the Look
