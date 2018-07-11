Have You Considered Adding a Hair Oil to Your Everyday Routine?

It took me seven months to touch up my unnaturally blonde hair. Despite my horrifically grown-out roots, I had been avoiding the appointment because I was stressed about the damage bleach invariably unleashes on my hair—the dryness, the frizz, the noticeable breakage, the dullness. I know, I know: I could have avoided some of those problems by being more conscientious about conditioning and using moisturizing, protective products (especially before heat-styling). Well, lesson learned. And I'm not messing around, anymore.

In addition to two to three weekly masks, I've started using a hair oil on a daily basis, and this emphasis on moisture has yielded tons of benefits. Hair oil hydrates the hair shaft, making it less susceptible to breakage. Dry, brittle hair is more likely to split and snap. Many hair oils are also made with ingredients like coconut and avocado that nourish the hair shaft, making your hair stronger in the long run. Then, of course, there's the vanity aspect of it. Oil smooths down the surface of the hair, quickly getting rid of frizz and making my hair overall appear shinier, instantly. 

And if you're low-maintenance about your hair, know that an oil can go on wet or dry. When my hair is wet, I work the oil through my hair with my hands, then let it air dry into supple waves on its own. When my hair is dry, I rub a little on the ends for extra moisture, or use a dab to tame fly-aways. Talk about versatile. 

A hair oil has taken me from fearing my next dye job to feeling much more in control of my hair (post-color and all). It's a daily go-to now, so much that I have four in my regular rotation. Keep scrolling to find out why I'm trusting each to keep my hair longer, stronger, and healthier. 

1 of 4 Courtesy

OUAI Rose Hair and Body Oil

This multitasking oil blend can be used for your skin and your hair. Thanks to rose hip oil, the silky liquid holds a pretty, light floral scent. Absinthium oil and shea oil moisturize dry, brittle hair. After using the fast-absorbing oil to re-hydrate my arms and legs, I work two pumps through the ends of my wet hair and then air-dry. It helps eliminate frizz as it dries. 

Ouai $32
2 of 4 Courtesy

Love Beauty & Planet Coconut Oil & Ylang Ylang Hope & Repair 3 in 1 Benefit Oil 

The superstar ingredient in this oil is coconut oil, which moisturizes and strengthens hair, minimizing split ends and breakage and boosting shine. To use it as a pre-shampoo treatment, I coat my lengths and ends in the oil and let it sit for about 15 minutes. Then, I wash it out and condition as usual. You can also use a few pumps to smooth down frizz or soften dry ends. 

Love, Beauty & Planet $7
3 of 4 Courtesy

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil

I love this oil because it works as a heat and UV protectant, too. The blend, which includes ingredients like olive and coconut oils, detangles, adds shine, and softens hair. Beyond repairing damage you already have (from, ahem, over-highlighting), it works to prevent future problems, too. I work three pumps of this oil through my damp hair before I break out my blow-dryer. 

Bumble and Bumble $40
4 of 4 Courtesy

Kerastase Aura Botanica Concentre Essentiel

I love this oil because it's 99% natural. It's made up of a blend of different oils—coconut, argan, avocado, and jojoba—to add shine, strengthen, and soften the hair. Similar to the Love, Beauty & Planet oil, you can use it as a pre-shampoo treatment, or as needed on dry hair or frizz. 

Kerastase $45

