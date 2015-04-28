This Blow Dryer Will Change Your Hair and Basically Your Life

I love having my hair blown out. There's something so luxurious and magical about walking into a salon a hot mess and walking out 45 minutes later with bouncy, shiny hair. While this love for perfectly styled strands comes, in part, because I'm fundamentally lazy—and all I have to do is chat aimlessly with the stylist while they work their magic—I also need to get my hair blown out professionally for another, more shameful reason. I'm seriously terrible at blow drying my own hair.

I know, it seems ludicrous that someone like me, who is so openly obsessed with their hair, would be completely inept at one of the most basic functions of modern hair care. It's not that I haven't tried to blow dry my hair correctly—I've read articles, watched tutorials, and practiced on my own since I was a teenager—yet I've still never been able to reach more than a tragically amateur skill level.

When I told this sob story to my stylist a few weeks ago, he floated a theory I hadn't yet considered; maybe my technique was fine, but I just hadn't found the right tool. Namely, I needed to try a new hair dryer. I'd seen Harry Josh dryers ($250; dermstore.com) on websites, in high-end salons, and backstage at fashion shows for years, and heard the many testimonials about the life changing nature of the distinctive mint green dryer. I had nothing to lose, so I decided to go big or go home.

In order to test my new (and adorable) hair dryer, I lightly towel-dried my hair after my shower, and let it air dry for approximately 15 minutes. I also prepped my strands by applying Dove's Pure Care Dry Oil ($12.99; walgreens.com) to the ends and spraying Redken Frizz Dismiss Smooth Force Spray ($22; ulta.com) throughout my damp hair for smoothness and heat-protection.

Armed with my Harry Josh Dryer and my detangling Wet Brush ($8.99; target.com) I took my wet hair out of it's ponytail and hesitantly turned on the dryer.

As I began to dry my hair, I followed the procedure for a basic blow dry that I has painstakingly gleaned from years of tutorials and research. Usually, despite my best efforts, every step of blow drying my hair is fraught with difficulty. This time, however, as soon as I turned on the dryer I was shocked to find my hair immediately responding to my brush strokes and drying quickly, easily, and with a palpable shine. And, as I continued working through my long hair, I was excited to find that my hair was drying in mere seconds! By the time I was done, it had only been a little over 15 minutes. Even though I'd started with only damp—and not soaking wet—hair, 15 minutes was an astoundingly fast blow dry.

Best of all, my hair looked totally great! I had managed to give myself a sleek and classic blow dry with an absurdly low level of difficulty. This was thrilling. Finally, my struggle with my wet hair was over; Harry Josh was my savior. As for eschewing professional blow outs from now own? Let's all calm down. Now that I can do my hair on my own, I'm sure I will, but my love of professional blow outs remains completely intact (sorry, wallet).