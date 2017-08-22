This Is Halle Berry's Most Unexpected Hairstyle Yet

Summer may (unfortunately) be winding down, but that's not about to stop Halle Berry from serving up a new hair color that mirrors the prettiest beach sunset ever.

The star debuted her new look on Instagram on Sunday, and we're obsessed with the muted fuchsia highlights that span from her roots to her ends. They're certainly a risk, but are somehow pretty subtle in an Instagram filter kind of way. Sure, maybe the photo wasn't as bold and pink before you threw a filter over the top, but the colors don't look entirely out of place.

You'll never influence the world by being just like it. A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

RELATED: Halle Berry's Promotional Tour for Kidnap Has Been a Fashion Extravaganza

A woman after our own hearts, Berry has never been one to stick to one look for too long, with each style being more enviable than the last. Her pixie practically defined an era, her bangs are standing inspiration for our own fringe, and she's been especially experimental since rocking her longer layers.

No word on whether Berry's new look is for work or for play, but regardless, we're into it.

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry on Growing up Biracial and Being Bullied at All-White School: 'We Got Called Oreos'

Get a closer look at Berry's gorgeous new 'do, and see even more celebrity hair makeovers in our gallery.