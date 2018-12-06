5 Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2019
If you've been anxiously waiting to say "thank you, next" to this year, you're not alone. Join me in breathing a sigh of relief because 2019 is almost here — and bringing a fresh set of hairstyles that are about to blow up along with it.
Luckily, you don't have to wait until the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve to start wearing next year's big trends. I turned to TRESemmé celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan to find out what 2019 hairstyles I can start wearing now. If anyone is qualified to act as a hairstyle psychic, it's Marjan. The pro (who works with Khloé Kardashian and Ashley Graham) can make a lazy low ponytail glam by simply adding a few rhinestone bobby pins, and is a wiz at creating waves using flat iron.
Ready to switch up your hair before the new year rolls in? The following five hairstyles are going to be 2019's biggest trends.
VIDEO: Beauty School: You've Overcurled Your Hair ...Now What?
Next-Level Beachy Waves
These are like the second-day bed-head waves you wake up with — just better. "This style is great because you look polished, but not like you tried too hard. It’s the ultimate L.A. girl vibe," explains Marjan. "The hair isn’t stiff, so you can easily flip the hair from side-to-side, and it can easily go with jeans and a T-shirt or a chic cocktail dress."
The easiest way to get this look is to twist small pieces of hair with a one-inch curling iron, and then spray the waves with a lightweight texturizing hairspray, like this one by TRESemmé. This finishing step will help hold the curls without leaving hair sticky or stiff.
If you're working with actual second-day hair, spray a bit of Klorane's Dry Shampoo on your roots and run a nourishing serum like Leonor Greyl's Serum de Soie Sublimateur Styling Serum through your ends. The two products soak up excess grease and oil that weighs hair down, plus they keep waves separated and defined for that effortless beachy finish.
The Extremely High Ponytail
Don't tell Gretchen Wiener, but ponytails should be worn every (or any) damn day of the week. Straight or wavy, the high ponytail is always a great option when you're in the mood to wear your hair up because it works on every hair texture, and elongates your facial features.
Marjan says to spray your roots with a lightweight hairspray like TRESemmé's Compressed Extend Hairspray Hold Level 4, then brush up in line with the cheekbones for the most flattering placement and secure with an elastic. If you're going for a super-smooth finish, you can run a bit of a shine serum like TRESemmé's to get rid of any flyaways. And if you want your hair to look thicker, you can pop in a few hair extensions around the base of the ponytail.
Accessorize It
From fresh-cut flowers, bobby pins, to claw lips, more is more when it comes to hair accessories this year. On top of being practical (bobby pins are arguably highly underappreciated), adding an accessory to a ponytail, braid, or just pinning one side of your hair back behind your ear, can make complete any look.
"I love when hair accessories can be worn on their own and don’t require a ton of time styling the hair," says Marjan. "I love that 90's glam/grunge rock is making a huge comeback, and I predict that we will see more of this style of accessories instead of boho/hippie during festival season."
Since a lot of these accessories can be super glam, she suggests working with your natural hair texture and adding pins to create a statement by stacking them or forming an ‘X’ behind the ear, on the side, or at the back of the head. Marjan recently created a collection of hair accessories with Kitsch, which she used to finish off Leona Lewis's low ponytail. On top of traditional bobby pins, there's also ones with words so that you can truly be in your feelings with your hairstyle.
The Sleek Updo
If you associate tight, sleek updos with your senior prom, I'm right there with you. But, Lady Gaga's twisted braids and Issa Rae's chignon have convinced me otherwise. The next time you find yourself invited to a formal event (or just want to feel fancy), why not revisit the style?
Healthy, shiny hair is what's going to transport any sleek updo from the early aughts to 2019. That means washing your hair with a shampoo and conditioner that's going to repair, strengthen, and keep it smooth. Marjan's picks are TRESemmé's Keratin Smooth Shampoo and Conditioner.
Curtain Bangs
Yes, bangs can be a massive commitment, but soft, long, curtain-like ones are a style in itself. Start off the new year by taking the plunge with uber-trendy curtain bangs. The style looks amazing on hair that's any length, whether it's pulled up or worn down.
To style them, Marjan suggests blow-drying your bangs with a blow dryer (she loves ghd's Air Hairdryer) and a small boar bristle brush. "Place the brush on top of the hair and blow-dry toward the nose first to prevent any cowlicks," she says. "Then, gently twist and direct the brush away from the face on either side to create a slight bend that frames the eyes."