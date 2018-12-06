5 Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2019

If you've been anxiously waiting to say "thank you, next" to this year, you're not alone. Join me in breathing a sigh of relief because 2019 is almost here — and bringing a fresh set of hairstyles that are about to blow up along with it.

Luckily, you don't have to wait until the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve to start wearing next year's big trends. I turned to TRESemmé celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan to find out what 2019 hairstyles I can start wearing now. If anyone is qualified to act as a hairstyle psychic, it's Marjan. The pro (who works with Khloé Kardashian and Ashley Graham) can make a lazy low ponytail glam by simply adding a few rhinestone bobby pins, and is a wiz at creating waves using flat iron.

Ready to switch up your hair before the new year rolls in? The following five hairstyles are going to be 2019's biggest trends.

