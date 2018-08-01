31 Easy Hairstyles to Try This August

Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Aug 01, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

August can sometimes feel like a "meh" month. It's the beginning of the end of summer, and it's still so hot out everyday that the heat leaves you perpetually looking like you've just taken a shower but somehow, aren't clean..

Essentially, it can seem like there's not too much to be excited about. While we haven't cracked the code on how to August feel particularly exciting, you can boost your overall mood by spicing up your hairstyles for the entire month — it's the little things that help, right?) 

When it comes to hair, there are some hacks that make the high humidity levels more bearable: tying your hair up in a high, wavy ponytail, or if you have a bob or pixie cut, slicking everything back. We've set you up for an entire month of killer hairstyles with the looks we cherry-picked from the red carpet.  

Ahead, you'll 31 fresh hairstyles that'll get you through the entire month of August.   

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed 

1 of 31 Getty Images

Kristen Stewart's '90s Barettes

One of the major misconceptions with having hair that’s on the shorter side is that you’re limited on styling options. With the help of a few hair clips it’s possible to make a bob or lob look like an entirely different cut. As seen on Kristen Stewart, simply twist and pin front pieces of your hair back. Who knew the barrettes you wore in middle school would still seem so cool as a adult? 

Advertisement
2 of 31 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Rihanna's Top Knot 

With the mornings still hot and sticky in August, the last thing you’re going to want to do is waste time on your hair when you’re going to want to get it off your sweaty neck in an hour by throwing it up. Instead, pull your hair up into a super easy top knot. Rihanna did hers by twisting and knotting her ponytail before securing it with pins. 

3 of 31 Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's Messy Bun

What do mere civilians have in common with Duchess Meghan Markle? She loves a messy bun just as much as you do. And it’s understandable: the updo is about as effortless as effortless hair can really be, making it the perfect option for someone with a busy Royal schedule, or you know, a lazy mid-August morning. 

Advertisement
4 of 31 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett's Wavy Bob 

Tucking one side of your bob behind your ear will your cut a lived-in, "I care, but not too much" vibe. Use a wave spray like Bumble and bumble's Surf Infusion ($29; sephora.com) to get Cate Blanchett's beadhead-y style.  

Advertisement
5 of 31 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's Wavy High Ponytail

When it’s so humid out, that using hot tools is out of the question, Kim Kardashian’s soft, wavy, high ponytail is an ideal look. Kardashian’s stylist Chris Appleton prepped her damp hair with Color Wow’s Brass Banned Correct & Perfect Mousse for Dark Hair ($24; dermstore.com) to add texture and definition to her natural waves. 

Advertisement
6 of 31 Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o's Braided Ponytail

Bored of the ponytail? Add some braids in at the base and it'll feel like a completely new style.

Advertisement
7 of 31 Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Lili Reinhart's Front Flip 

Another way to instant volume is by flipping the front pieces of your hair over the other side. This trick works on a variety of hair types and textures, plus it legit takes two seconds to do. For extra body and hold, you can spritz your roots with a volumizing hair spray like Ouai's Volumizing Hair Spray ($26; theouai.com) before flipping it. 

Advertisement
8 of 31 Rich Fury/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra's Ponytail with Tendrils 

Instead of fighting with those front short layers, just surrender and leave them out of your ponytail. Smooth any flyaways with Pantene's Smooth and Sleek Fixing Serum ($7; walmart.com). 

Advertisement
9 of 31 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson's Slicked-Back Pixie 

What's an awkward grow-out phase? Sarah Paulson's slicked back pixie looks cool and keeps random hairs from getting sweaty and sticky as you're transitioning back to a longer length. Run a pomade like Living Proof's Molding Clay ($26; sephora.com) through your hair to set it in place. 

Advertisement
10 of 31 SOPA Images/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi's Sparkly Hair Clips

No matter your stance on the recent resurgence of hair clips, who can resist a little bit of sparkle? No one, including Yara Shahidi. 

Advertisement
11 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Margot Robbie's Wavy Angled Bob 

You got the "haircut of the summer," but now you don't know how to style it? Take a flat iron to your wavy lob to create "S" bend waves as seen on Margot Robbie. 

Advertisement
12 of 31 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ruby Rose's Tousled Pixie 

Warm a pomade up in your hands, and go to town on your layers for added texture. We recommend Ouai's Matte Pomade ($24; sephora.com) because it locks hair in place without any crunchiness or residue. 

Advertisement
13 of 31 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Blake Lively's Brushed-Back Waves 

Go glam or go home as they say, at least that's what we assume Blake Lively was thinking while wearing these retro-inspired waves. Brushing them back out of your face may make curled hair look fancier, but it'll also keep all of your hair out of your face. 

Advertisement
14 of 31 Getty Images

Ciara's Slick Ponytail 

When in doubt, slick your hair back and tie it up. 

Advertisement
15 of 31 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara's Soft Waves 

Take ghd's Curl Creative Curl Wand ($199; sephora.com) to your hair and you'll get loose waves like Sofia Vergara. Yup, using a curling iron means you're going to spend a bit more time styling your hair, but there's a silver lining: you'll be able to do a next-day wavy ponytail in a few minutes. 

Advertisement
16 of 31 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Lauren Conrad's Sleek Bob

Yes, it is possible to wear your hair straight in the middle of the summer. Keep flyaways under control by spritzing Conrad's stylist Kristin Ess' Signature Hair Water ($10; target.com) on your hair and run a smoothing brush over it to get the same sleek finish. 

Advertisement
17 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lily Collins's Hair Barrette 

Blow-dry your hair and clip-in a barrette. Yup, this Lily Collins style is truly that easy. 

Advertisement
18 of 31 Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner's Updo with Face-Framing Layers 

Another '90s-inspired beauty trend to bring back before the summer's over? Kendall Jenner's updo with face-framing tendrils. The model piled her hair up high on her head and left any flyaways as is, tucking the a few of the stray pieces behind her ears. 

Advertisement
19 of 31 Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's piece-y Lob

J.Lo got a lob, so you got a lob. Now get the same bendy texture by using a flat iron in a loose "S" shape from your mid-lengths to ends. Tousle it with your fingers and you're good to go. 

Advertisement
20 of 31 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Busy Phillips's Low Ponytail 

An alternative to the high ponytail is one that hits at the nape of the neck. 

Advertisement
21 of 31 Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Mandy Moore's Side Part 

If you know how to use a brush, you can move your part over to the side like Mandy Moore did. It's a trick you've probably read before, but it will honestly make your current haircut feel entirely new without going to the salon. Switching to a shine-boosting shampoo like Garnier's Whole Blends Illuminating Shampoo ($4; target.com) won't hurt either. 

Advertisement
22 of 31 Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mila Kunis's Pinned-Up Curls 

Mila Kunis's pinned-up curls is proof that you can wear an updo when you have a bob. After curling the star's hair and pinning one side up, her stylist Renato Campora sprayed Matrix's Biolage Styling Smoothing Shine Milk ($17; ulta.com) all over for extra shine. 

Advertisement
23 of 31 FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Issa Rae's Braid

Issa Rae's braid is glorious, and an ideal way to stay cool in high humidity levels. 

Advertisement
24 of 31 Getty Images

Emily Blunt's Braided Updo

Emily Blunt's braided updo is like your Pinterest hair board come to life. To get the look, create two French braids on either side of your head, then tie them off in a braided bun at the nape of the neck. Accessorize the look with a headband or a barrette. We like Lelet NY's Ruffle French Barrette ($188; leletny.com). 

Advertisement
25 of 31 Getty Images

Emma Stone's Loose Side Ponytail 

Emma Stone has dispelled whatever doubts there were about side ponytails not being cool. To get the look, pull your hair over to one shoulder, gather it into a ponytail, and loosely tie about mid-way down the tail. A silver hair elastic will make it look extra jazzy.  

Advertisement
26 of 31 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior Couture

Karlie Kloss's Messy Bun

Humidity and heat is the optimum environment for a high messy bun to thrive in. Think about it: Frizz will actually enhance the shape and exisiting volume of your updo. 

Advertisement
27 of 31 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The London EDITION

Alexa Chung's Bedhead

Yes, effortless hair is a myth but Alexa Chung's intentional bedhead is the next best thing to doing absolutely nothing to your hair when you get up in the morning. Fluff up your roots with your fingers and spray a bit of L'Oreal Professionnel's Tecni.Art Wild Stylers Next Day Hair Texturizing Spray ($28: ulta.com) on your ends to get a similar piece-y finish. 

Advertisement
28 of 31 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

Camila Cabello's Epic Braid 

In the case of Camila Cabello's braid, two is better than one. She braided her hair into two plaits on both sides of her head, and joined them at the nape of her neck. Give your hair some grit by spritzing it with a coat of dry shampoo like L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo ($6; target.com). This will prevent your hair from slipping as you're braiding it.  

Advertisement
29 of 31 Don Arnold/WireImage

Jessica Chastain's Side-Swept Waves 

Get through the remainder of the summer by sweeping your waves over one shoulder. Yes, Jessica Chastain's fancy hairstyle is really that simple. 

Advertisement
30 of 31 Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin's Scrunchie

Whether you like it or not, the scrunchie back. If you want to revisit the polarizing hair accessory from your youth, try simply wrapping one around the base of your ponytail. Scunchi's Scrunchies are a foolproof option that doesn't leave pull on hair or dent it ($6 for a pack of 8; target.com). 

Advertisement
31 of 31 Getty Images

Selena Gomez

If you have bob-length hair, Selena Gomez's look is a great updo option. Loosely secure all your hair near the nape of your neck with bobby pins. Leave out your bangs or any shorter pieces towards the front to balance out the look. For extra insurance, coat your finished style with a bit of hairspray like Pantene Airspray Hairspray ($5; target.com). 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!