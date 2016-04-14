Kim Kardashian's Favorite Hair Vitamins Just Launched Shampoo, Conditioner, and More

File these new products under the category of so perfect, we're almost surprised they didn't exist before. Hairfinity, the hair growth vitamins that count Kim Kardashian as a fan, just expanded their line to include a four-piece hair care collection. Counting a shampoo, conditioner, hair masque, and oil among the lineup, they're perfect for nursing damaged strands back to a more lustrous state, but work just as well on layers that don't endure the stress of frequent heat styling. Besides, if the vitamins got Kim through her platinum phase and back, you know the products will leave your hair healthier than ever. Scroll down to see the expanded lineup, and to shop each product now!

