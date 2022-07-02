People With Thinning Locks Say This Oil Restored Their Hair's Health and Made It Grow "Inches"

And it’s on sale ahead of Prime Day.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hair Growth product deal one-off
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

Full, luscious hair is a timeless beauty goal. It did, however, seemingly become more prioritized in the last year or so, possibly as a result of Covid-related hair loss. To encourage hair growth, you have a ton of options: supplements, multi-product hair care regimens, or a simple one-step oil like

Hairfinity's Botanical Hair Oil, which is down to $26 ahead of Prime Day. Hairfinity's Hair Growth Oil is masterfully packed with scientifically proven hair growth ingredients; collagen, coconut oil, and moringa oil are particularly worth highlighting. First, collagen comes at hair loss and growth from several angles — it prevents age-related thinning, repairs damaged hair follicles, and creates keratin, which propels hair growth. As for coconut oil, a study found that it reduces protein loss in the hair, which is a common cause of hair loss. The last starring ingredient, moringa oil, is so rich in hair rejuvenating amino acids, it reduces hair loss. One study even found that it was able to activate hair follicles, thereby encouraging growth in people with alopecia.

Hairfinity Botanical Hair Oil - Growth Treatment for Dry Damaged Hair and Scalp
Courtesy

Shop now: $26 (Originally $41); amazon.com

This oil can be used in a number of ways — you can apply it directly to specific areas, work it through wet hair following a shower, use it on dry and damaged hair, or mix a few drops into a leave-in conditioner.

Regardless of the method you pick, over 4,400 Amazon shoppers have given the oil a five-star rating. After using it three times a week for a year, one reviewer said their hair has "grown over 10 inches." Another 72-year-old shopper added a few drops into their daily mousse, as well as using it alone as an overnight hair mask to " restore my thinning hair." After a few months of use, they wrote, "My hair is becoming stronger and more manageable, and yesterday my hairdresser was very pleased to see that my new baby hairs are 1.5-inches long."

One last Amazon reviewer who "saw and felt results" after just one week of use wrote, "[After] having suffered hair loss, breakage, and dryness I've grown sick and tired of the struggle." "I've been out of Hairfinity Hair Growth Oil for a couple of days and my hair is basically yelling at me to get its food."

Between the smart science-backed ingredients and the thousands of glowing reviews, a couple of drops of this currently discounted Hairfinity Hair Growth Oil is clearly the solution to luscious locks. Buy it on Amazon for just $26 while it's on sale.

Shop More Early Prime Day 2022 Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Hair-growth products roundup
10 Popular Hair Growth Products Made With Dermatologist-Approved Ingredients to Shop at Amazon
EssyNaturals Hair Growth Oil Sale
Shoppers Swear Their Hair Is "Thicker and Healthier Than Ever" Thanks to This Hair Growth Oil
Carol's Daughter
Shoppers Say This $11 Hair Product Makes Hair Grow Out 'After Over a Decade of Trying'
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off 
Shoppers With Thin Lashes and Brows Say They’ve Seen “Significant Growth” Using This Now-$9 Castor Oil
Shoppers With Thin Lashes and Brows Say They've Seen "Exponential Growth" Using This Now-$9 Castor Oil
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Agree, This On-Sale Skincare Brand Is the Key to Good Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Is a Game-Changer for "Old" Skin
Amazon Shoppers Notice “New Hair Growth” and “Silky Smooth” Strands After Using This Vegan Shampoo Bar
Amazon Shoppers Notice "New Hair Growth" and "Silky Smooth" Strands After Using This Vegan Shampoo Bar
Is There a Way to Make My Hair Thicker?
How Can I Make My Hair Thicker?
Elevate hair growth oil sale
Shoppers Say They "Already See Baby Hairs Growing in" After Just a Month of Using This Growth Oil
Scalp Spray Sale
The Scalp Spray That Gives Shoppers "Thicker and Softer" Hair In Only a Few Weeks Is on Sale for $20
Nicole Kidman Vegamour Growth Shampoo
This Hair Growth Shampoo Is a "Favorite" of Nicole Kidman's — and Shoppers See "Big Changes" After Use
Rene Furterer Earth Day
This Hair Growth Serum Brings a "Tremendous Change" to Thinning Scalps, Reviewers Say
Best Hair Vitamins
The 14 Best Hair Vitamins, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Castor Oil Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling Castor Oil That Users Call a "Must-Have" for Hair Growth Is on Sale for $10
A mirrored tray holding a dermaroller
Dermarolling Your Scalp Is Proven to Increase Hair Growth and Thickness — Here's How to Do It