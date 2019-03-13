6 Haircuts That Look Good on Everyone, Regardless of Your Age
In a life filled with beauty trends that come and go within five minutes, it's comforting when you find a few that you can always count on to be in style. The two that have been drilled into our brains are red lipstick and cat-eye eyeliner, but what about haircuts? Are there timeless haircuts that you can wear for years and years and years, at any age, without the fear that you look like you're living in another decade?
The answer is yes, and they're perfect for those of you that don't identify as hair chameleons — and also just don't want the hassle of hitting up the salon every year for a dramatic makeover.
We reached out to Rob Peetoom Williamsburg Master Stylist Linda de Zeeuw to get the breakdown on six classic haircuts that look good on everyone, and will for years to come.
The Long Pixie
"The long pixie cut can be altered to every face shape, by playing around with the length on top," notes de Zeeuw. "With this short layered cut, you can create volume on top and take weight out from the sides, ideal for an edgy, individual look."
We fell in love with Kerry Washington's version of this cut at the 2019 Oscars, but if you need more celebrity examples, be sure to google Katy Perry, Cardi B, and Kate Hudson.
The Lob
"The lob is ideal for women that want to make their hair look full and thick," says de Zeeuw. While the lob indicates the length, you can mix things up by adding layers like Meg Ryan, opting for blunt ends, or switching up the texture you wear on a daily basis.
The Blunt Bob
"The blunt bob is perfect for every face shape, and it makes the hair look full, healthy, and is easy to style in different textures," says de Zeeuw. And à la Taraji P. Henson, you can also easily switch it up by asking for it to be cut at a slight angle.
Long Layers with Bangs
There's a reason that women are still bringing photos of Jane Birkin into the salon. It's no longer the '70s, but long and subtly layered haircuts with fringe are still relevant. Cut them blunt and full, or take de Zeeuw's advice and go for curtain bangs. Your inspriation? Dakota Johnson or Camila Cabello.
The Shag
"The shag is all about letting your natural hair texture come through. With the short wispy layers, you can create a lot of dimension and movement. Alexa Chung knows how to rock this look!" says de Zeeuw.
If you wish to keep your hair longer, check out Taylor Swift's or Goldie Hawn's version of this classic cut.
Long Hair with Face-Framing Layers
After the Rachel, Jennifer Aniston got a new signature haircut and has stuck with it ever since. Honestly, we can see why. Her face-framing layers draw attention to her facial features. Along with Aniston, de Zeeuw recommends looking to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus.