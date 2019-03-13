6 Haircuts That Look Good on Everyone, Regardless of Your Age

In a life filled with beauty trends that come and go within five minutes, it's comforting when you find a few that you can always count on to be in style. The two that have been drilled into our brains are red lipstick and cat-eye eyeliner, but what about haircuts? Are there timeless haircuts that you can wear for years and years and years, at any age, without the fear that you look like you're living in another decade?

The answer is yes, and they're perfect for those of you that don't identify as hair chameleons — and also just don't want the hassle of hitting up the salon every year for a dramatic makeover.

We reached out to Rob Peetoom Williamsburg Master Stylist Linda de Zeeuw to get the breakdown on six classic haircuts that look good on everyone, and will for years to come.

VIDEO: Mandy Moore Just Got the Most Popular Haircut of the Year